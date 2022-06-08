Demand for Corporate Gifts up 87% in May 2022 versus 2021

LAKEWOOD, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Basketeers, a gourmet food gift basket and delivery company, has seen an 87% increase in the demand for corporate gifts from May 2021 to May 2022.

Employee Retention issue?

In the 2022 job market, there are more jobs available than people to fill them. Due to the shortage of workers in many industries, corporations and companies are exploring new ways to retain their employees. There is a growing trend wherein many companies are looking for meaningful gifts to engage and retain their employees. Corporate gift basket inquiries and sales are up in 2022 in comparison to 2021.

Gift Basket delivery site Broadway Basketeers said "Companies are looking to reinforce their appreciation for employees and strengthen employee loyalty through corporate food gifts. Being that all our gifts are certified kosher, companies appreciate the ease in sending the same gift to all employees and not having to be concerned about religious dietary restrictions."

Shopping for Early Christmas?

Broadway Basketeers is seeing an increase in the number of businesses and companies that are enquiring about corporate gifts for Christmas. In May, Broadway Basketeers saw a 36% increase in traffic relating to corporate holiday gifts.

"Businesses say they like that Broadway Basketeers has many gift potions and affordable pricing and that we make it easy to place large orders and ship directly to each employee."

www.BroadwayBasketeers.com

[email protected]

888-599-4438

SOURCE Broadway Basketeers