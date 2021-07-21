Demand for Delta-8 THC Gummies is Rising Says Exhale Wellness

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhale Wellness has made many people switch to Delta-8 THC as it continues to produce captivating and innovative products. With the rising demand for Delta-8 gummies, it is one of the few organizations that make all-natural Delta-8 Hemp products. Exhale Wellness has contributed massively to the sudden boom in the Delta-8 market.

50mg delta 8 gummies 25mg delta 8 gummies

According to a report published by Hemp Benchmarks, there has been an increase in demand for Delta-8 THC Gummies. Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid that is not extracted from the hemp plant but is synthesized from extracted Hemp CBD. As its popularity increases, the prices have been observed to decline consistently. Even though Delta-8 THC is one of the fastest-growing products in the Hemp market, it has a small proportion compared to other CBD products. Companies such as Exhale Wellness have contributed severely to this growth.

Many people credit unresolved Delta-8 legalities as the reason for the growth of the cannabinoid. Since the cannabinoid has psychoactive effects, which gets the users 'High', this raises multiple legality issues. If the DEA's new regulations are put in place, then Delta-8 THC will be classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance; this would make the cannabinoid illegal at the Federal Level. Therefore, many cannabis companies have kept a realistic and restrained outlook for Delta-8 THC's actual market potential. This uncertainty has impacted the supply for Delta-8 products, as companies are reluctant to invest in Delta-8 for the time being.

The main reason these regulations are being put into place is the lack of properly defined standards around the purity and compliance of Delta-8 THC products. Stephen Crowley is a Hemp processing technician and a compliance specialist. He voices one of his concerns, saying, "We do not know what else can be in these hemp products other than just Delta-8." He further added that there is the possibility of many chemical impurities being present in these products that are generated while the isomerization process takes place.

If the proposed regulations are accepted and put into effect, this will make Delta-8 THC illegal. For manufactures such as Exhale Wellness, this would be a major roadblock in the further growth of Delta-8 THC. Exhale Wellness has taken this risk and led the charge on Delta-8 products. As a result, it is currently dominating the Delta-8 THC market with a range of Delta-8 products like Delta-8 gummies.

For Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC, the consumer market demographic is quite similar, as both are psychoactive substances; this can limit Delta-8's appeal for other CBD consumers. As a neutral cannabinoid, people must be educated on Delta-8 THC to ensure that it does not turn up like CBG, which not so long ago was the newest rising star in the cannabis industry. Due to lack of promotion and guidance, the price of CBG Biomass has dropped by 82 % in a few months. Delta-8 THC Products could have the same fate.

Currently, Delta-8 THC is seen as a bright light in the cannabinoid market. However, whether or not it's able to sustain this growth is dependent on future regulations of the products and how well companies market and promote them.

The work and resources put into these products speak for themselves. Their Delta-8 gummies, for example, are made from all-natural ingredients, which are GMO-free and vegan.

With a wide variety of fruit flavors, these gummies ensure a smooth buzz while tasting quite pleasant. A review posted by George L. from California on the brand's gummies reads, "I love Exhale's fruit-flavored gummies. I usually eat them at the end of the day after work to take off the stress. They have a very smooth and relaxed high, which easily gets me through the night. The gummies have helped my sleep too."

You can learn more about Exhale Wellness's Delta-8 gummies by visiting their website.

Media Contact:

Sean Zadoorian

85435234345

[email protected]

SOURCE Exhale Wellness