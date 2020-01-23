Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions Drives SWEP Expansion

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced plant expansions for Landskrona, Sweden and Kosice, Slovakia, in order to meet increasing market demand and drive continued growth.

"Renewable energy sources and more efficient energy use are absolute musts. SWEP's heat exchanger technology plays a vital role in the conversion from old, non-sustainable sources and inefficient technologies. By expanding our production in EMEA through additional capacity equipment, such as press lines, furnaces and automation, we will significantly increase our abilities to serve the market. We are here to grow with our customers. With optimized operation flow, we become more flexible towards meeting demands, and thereby less vulnerable to unpredicted events," stated Fredrik Paulsson, General Manager EMEA.

In Landskrona, the construction work started in November 2019. During the summer of 2020, the new production equipment will be installed and throughout the fall, all lines will be optimized. In addition to the production area, new office space will be built.

The expansion in Kosice will start at the beginning of 2021 and will be fully operational in the second half of 2022.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

