Demand for ExchangeRight's All-Cash DSTs Leads to Full Subscription of a $22.9 Million Portfolio

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that investors have fully subscribed its All-Cash 4 DST. The $22.9 million portfolio of net-leased real estate, backed by investment-grade companies operating in necessity-based retail industries, has been structured to provide accredited investors with monthly distributions starting at an annualized rate of 5.15%. All-Cash 4 DST is a closed offering and is not accepting new investors.

This offering builds on the demand for passive income-producing, debt-free portfolios. - ExchangeRight Post this PASADENA, Calif. — Tenants occupying ExchangeRight's fully subscribed All-Cash 4 DST, a closed offering that is not accepting new investors (Monday, September 30, 2024).

All-Cash 4 DST features net-leased properties tenanted by Daybreak Market and Fuel, Tractor Supply, and Dollar Tree. The portfolio's properties span 39,029 square feet and are located in Florida and North Carolina.

The All-Cash 4 DST exit strategy aims to provide accredited investors a tax-deferred cash-out refinance option, along with the potential to complete a 1031 or 721 exchange, cash out, or any combination of these options. Pending successful future financing, ExchangeRight anticipates investors may be able to receive part of their initial investment through a tax-deferred cash-out refinance, with a potential 721 exchange of their non-refinanced equity.

"This offering builds on the demand for passive income-producing, debt-free portfolios, which we identified in 2023 as an opportunity for serving even more investors with historically recession-resilient real estate," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "This all-cash portfolio prioritizes income stability and tax deferral for the investors who need it, especially through times of economic volatility and recession." There is no guarantee that the offering's objectives will be achieved.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6.1 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 25 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of August 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight's offerings have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. On behalf of more than 8,500 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

[email protected]

(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight