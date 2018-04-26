Demand for Global Nuclear Power Projected to Grow

According to Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd., the global nuclear power market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% and reaching USD 205.2 billion by 2024. The research indicates that the rise in the worldwide demand for clean energy, particularly from residential and industrial sectors, as well as the decreasing fossil fuel reserves are major factors contributing to the positive projections of market growth from 2018 to 2024. It has been observed that there is a clear demand for new generating capacity to replace old fossil fuels, especially the ones which emit lot of carbons in order to meet the demand of the consumers in the near future. Anfield Energy Inc. (OTC: ANLDF), Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR), Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU), Fission Uranium Corp (OTC: FCUUF)

Nuclear power is also a major contributor to the economy. Forbes explained in a report that the Columbia Generating Station, operated by Energy Northwest, in eastern Washington State, "contributes approximately $13.4 million annually in local and state taxes. This includes $5.3 million in privilege taxes, i.e., a tax for the privilege of producing electricity in the State of Washington. Per state statute, privilege taxes are distributed to the state school fund, state general fund, and 37 separate jurisdictions within 35 miles of the power plant."

Anfield Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ANLDF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: AEC). The company yesterday announced breaking news that, "it has identified vanadium exploration targets in its recently-acquired exploration database of mining projects in the Western United States. These targets, found in both Colorado and Utah, are considered complementary to Anfield's Utah-based Shootaring Canyon mill as Anfield could include a vanadium processing circuit on this asset. Moreover, these vanadium projects could serve as a potential extended vanadium project pipeline beyond the Velvet-Wood uranium/vanadium project on which Anfield has previously announced a vanadium exploration target. Finally, Anfield's prospective energy partners have shown an increasing interest in the Company's vanadium assets due to the recent upturn in the vanadium price - from US$4.00 to US$15.00 per pound.

Corey Dias, Anfield CEO, states, "The identification of potential vanadium targets in in our recently-acquired database offers a distinct advantage to the Company. Further to our news release on December 13, 2017, Anfield has already identified a vanadium exploration target of between 6.3 million pounds and 9.7 million pounds at its past-producing Velvet-Wood uranium mine - at which vanadium was previously produced as a byproduct - and the potential to create a significant pipeline of vanadium projects is compelling. This is even more attractive to Anfield as it holds one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed uranium mills in the U. S., and the ability to add a vanadium processing circuit to the Shootaring Canyon mill provides a strategic advantage to the Company in relation to its peers as Anfield could accelerate the vanadium production process."

"Vanadium is increasingly being embraced by battery manufacturers as a core material in the production of batteries to be used in both small-scale and large-scale applications; in fact, vanadium redox-flow batteries (VFBs) have started to grow in influence as energy companies look to improve energy storage. This ranges from grid-scale uses, such as Prudent Technology's use of a VFB for its solar installation in Italy, to smaller-scale uses such as Warren Buffett's BYD company using vanadium batteries for its electric vehicles and Subaru using a VFB to power its Subaru G4e vehicle. Vanadium is clearly viewed as an attractive alternative to other battery technology sources. Anfield is fortunate in having the ability to exploit two energy metal resources together, both with highly positive demand projections: uranium and vanadium"."

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is one of the world's largest uranium producers providing about 16% of the world's production from our tier-one operations in Canada and Kazakhstan. The company holds about 458 million pounds of proven and probable reserves and extensive resources on three continents. The company's exploration programs are focused on about one million hectares of land near its existing operations. Cameco are also a leading provider of nuclear fuel processing services, supplying much of the world's reactor fleet with the fuel to generate one of the cleanest sources of electricity available today. Cameco's uranium projects are properties that may be developed into uranium-producing operations at some point in the future. The most significant are Yeelirrie and Kintyre in Australia, and the Millennium deposit in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Work on all of its projects has been scaled back and will continue at a pace aligned with market signals.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR), formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc., is focused upon the development of energy-related minerals and materials. On April 18, 2018, the company announced the completion of a Technical Report on its Ambrosia Lake Uranium Project, which is located in McKinley County in the State of New Mexico. The Ambrosia Lake Uranium Project, which covers an area of approximately 24,555 acres (9,941 hectares) of Company-owned deeded mineral rights, is situated approximately 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Albuquerque and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the town of Grants. The project area covers a significant part of the now-inactive Ambrosia Lake mining district, which has historically been the largest single source of uranium production in the United States.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) owns 100% of the high-grade Keno Hill Silver District ("KHSD") in Canada's Yukon. Recently, the company announced that on April 3, 2018 its wholly owned US subsidiary, Alexco Water and Environment Inc., entered into a Master Services Agreement ("MSA") with Colorado Legacy Land LLC ("CLL") to become the Operator of Responsible Charge for the Schwartzwalder Mine and the former Cañon City Uranium Mill reclamation and cleanup projects located approximately 45 miles northwest and 115 miles south of Denver, respectively. The two projects comprise a total of approximately 3,300 acres of freehold land which are subject to a mine reclamation permit and radiation materials licenses. As part of the MSA, AWE, on a fee-for-service basis, will be responsible for all work to complete the reclamation obligations assumed by CLL associated with the regulatory closure, environmental compliance, investigation and cleanup for the Schwartzwalder and Cañon City properties.

Fission Uranium Corp (OTCQX: FCUUF) owns the award-winning PLS uranium project, host to the near-surface, high-grade Triple R deposit - part of the largest mineralized trend in the Athabasca Basin region. In March, the company announced results from its final drill holes completed during the winter program at its' PLS property, in Canada\'s Athabasca Basin region. These include six resource-upgrade holes, which intercepted wide, high-grade radioactivity, including PLS18-573 (line 510E), which returned 11.65m of total composite >10,000 cps in 119.0M of total composite mineralization. In addition, nineteen geotechnical holes including three rock mechanic and sixteen overburden holes were completed along with two hydrogeology holes as Fission continues to acquire and evaluate data for the PLS pre-feasibility study "PFS" planned to be completed by the end of 2018.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For anfield energy inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated four thousand dollars by winning media. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com