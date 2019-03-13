Demand for Insoluble Fiber Triggered by Health-Conscious Population Across Developed and Developing Nations, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --In the recent times, significant inclination towards pervasive health as well as wellness trend has worked to enhance the overall insoluble fiber market. Fiber-rich diet is gaining prominence and preference towards weight management is driving the demand for insoluble fiber. In order to study the exact scenario prevailing across the global market for insoluble fiber, Fact.MR has published a new study titled "Insoluble Fiber Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2017 to 2027", to its broad online database.

The purpose of this assessment is to deliver qualitative and quantitative analysis focusing on the insoluble fiber market. It further assists in providing specifics associated to growth opportunities across different regions. According to report specifics, global sales are likely to surpass 650 thousand metric tons. It has been analyzed that, the insoluble fiber market is projected to acquire 5.5% CAGR in volume during the period until 2027.

Fiber Supported Food and Beverages Motivating Demand for Insoluble Fiber

The Fact.MR study mentions change in dietary guidelines along with low-fiber intake, which have resulted in enhanced requirement for options to fulfill the suggested level of daily fiber intake. In addition, the growing need for fiber in diet has encouraged new product development and modifications in existing food and beverages products offered by diverse manufacturers.

Since the past few years, fiber-fortified food & beverages are receiving prominent traction since consumers are progressively becoming aware about numerous health benefits associated to fiber-rich diet. This trend has pushed food and beverage manufacturers to expand their catalogue of fiber fortified food products for the fulfillment of changing consumer needs.

Positive Initiatives and Recommendations Expected to Boost Adoption

As per the World Gastroenterology Organization, suggested dietary fiber intake differs within countries. It has been mentioned that, most of these guidelines typically recommend intake of >20g/day. Though, the actual dietary fiber intake is lower than recommended levels across many nations around the globe.

To be precise, fiber intake in developing and developed nations including U.S and Europe is quite lower as per the recommended level fixed by regulatory bodies. Thereby, the long-term repercussions for public health are including heart diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. In order to curb such situations, both Europe and the U.S have instigated policies addressing fiber consumption. Some of these policies cover explicit indications on the contentment of daily recommended fiber intake.

Competitive Overview

This smart assessment focusing on the global insoluble fiber market presents a clear picture about the leading market players. The report includes a detailed research on market players such as Ingredion Incorporated Chr. Hansen Holding A/, NEXIRA, SunOpta, Inc., Unipektin Ingredients AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, CP KELCO, Tate & Lyle PLC, Grain Processing Corporation, Emsland-Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, TIC GUMS INC, Roquette Frères, Südzucker Ag, Barndad Nutrition, Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co. KG, International Fiber Corporation and others. Each of these mentioned companies have been examined in terms of recent developments, company strategic assessment and key segmental revenue.

Overall, this study centered at insoluble fiber market delivers exact insight about the developments expected to occur during the forecast period until 2027. Each of the researched statistics is accurately presented through tables & figures, thereby enlightening the readers in a wonderful manner.

