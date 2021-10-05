Demand for Magnetic Drive Pump to Grow by 5.3% CAGR as Mining and Manufacturing Activities Attain their Pre-pandemic Status - Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global magnetic drive pump market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3%, totaling US$ 807.9 Mn in 2021. Despite stagnant sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the magnetic drive pumps market registered 4.4% year-on-year in 2021.

Rising awareness about the need to reduce process-fluid leakage in the chemical and municipal wastewater industries is boosting magnetic drive pumps sales. Among various casing materials, stainless steel is extensively used owing to its wide range of benefits such as the reduced initial expenditure required for installation of the pump and low operational cost with better quality. As per FMI, the stainless-steel segment will account for over 41.3% of the market share.

The market will continue gaining from the increasing application of magnetic drive pumps in wastewater treatment. FMI also has estimated that among various applications, the water treatment segment accounts for 14.6% of the global market share.

Among various pump types, centrifugal pumps are gaining traction on the back of increasing demand from the Asia Pacific, which in turn pushing magnetic drive pumps sales. According to the study, centrifugal pumps are likely to retain their dominance, accounting for over 52.1% of global sales.

Growth prospects are likely to remain positive in China market on account of improving scope for application in the mining and construction industries. As per FMI, the China market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 125.5 Mn by the end of 2031. The U.K. also is emerging as a highly lucrative market driven by increasing demand for heavy machinery and equipment from the mining and construction industry.

"Increasing mining and construction projects across the globe is driving magnetic drive pumps' demand. Leading market players are focusing on offering a slew of innovations to cater the specific needs of various industries," said an FMI analyst

Key Takeaways from Magnetic Drive Pump Market Survey

China is estimated to emerge as one of the most lucrative pockets, accounting for over 39.2% of the East Asia market in 2021.

is estimated to emerge as one of the most lucrative pockets, accounting for over 39.2% of the market in 2021. India is estimated to account for over 31.1% of sales in South Asia Pacific through the assessment period.

is estimated to account for over 31.1% of sales in through the assessment period. South Korea and Japan collectively are expected account for over 8% of the global market share between 2021 and 2031.

and collectively are expected account for over between 2021 and 2031. The Europe market is projected to grow by 5% in 2021.

market is projected to grow by in 2021. The global magnetic drive pump market in Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit growth at 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Key Drivers

The increasing importance of water recycling is creating lucrative opportunities for magnetic drives sales across the globe.

The demand for remote operated pumps is expected to soar across industries, creating sales opportunities for magnetic drive pump market.

Key Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals in the field is hampering magnetic drive pumps sales.

Stringent regulatory policies imposed on mining and construction industries to curb the pollution and encourage investment in novel technologies might hamper growth in the long run.

Competitive Landscape

Magnetic drive pumps manufacturers are focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market footprint globally. Also, they are investing in novel product launches to expand their product portfolio.

For instance, in 2020, Blackmer® a Dover company and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies announced the launch of new MAGNES Series Sliding Vane Magnetic Drive Pumps.

In 2021, The Verder Group announced that it has acquired the Jabsco rotary lobe pump product line from Xylem Inc. This acquisition will further consolidate Verder's position in hygienic pumps for food and beverage and pharmaceutical applications.

Some of the leading players operating in the magnetic drive pump market profiled by FMI are:

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

ITT Goulds Pumps Inc.

Iwaki Co Ltd.

Klaus Union

March Manufacturing

Ruhrpumpen Inc.

Sundyne LLC

Xylem Inc.

PRECISION ENGINEERING CO.

Grosvenor Worldwide Private Limited

GCA Energy

Magnatex Pumps, Inc.

Grundfos

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG. CO., LTD.

ELEPON E.C.A.P. Corporation

NIKKISO EIKO Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Magnetic Drive Pump Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global magnetic drive pump market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in magnetic drive pump market with detailed segmentation:

By Pump Type:

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

By Flow Rate:

Up to 80 m3/hr

81 - 200 m3/hr

201 - 500 m3/hr

Above 501 m3/hr

By Casting Material:

Stainless Steel

Alloy

Engineering Plastic

PP



ETFE



PFA



CRETFE

By Application:

Mining

Chemical Manufacturing and Processing

Bio-Fuels and Refineries

Metal Plating and Finishing

Fume Scrubbing

Food Processing

Water Treatment

Surface Treatment

Desalination

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Magnetic Drive Pump Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for magnetic drive pump market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into magnetic drive pump demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031.

Magnetic drive pump market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Magnetic drive pump market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

