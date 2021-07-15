Demand for Microalgae in Fertilizer Sector will Rise at 8.7% CAGR Spurred by increasing use of Bio-Fertilizers: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey

The latest microalgae in fertilizers sector market offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. As per the report, rising focus on sustainably improving agricultural yield will fuel the demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector.

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$9479 thousand, exhibiting a year on year growth of over 7.7% in 2021.

According to a study by FMI, the global demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector grew at a CAGR of 5.2% during the historical period of 2016-2020 owing to improved organic farming and increasing implementation of bio-fertilizers.

Improvement in technology used for sustainable farming is expected to shift focus from microalgae sourced from freshwater to species derived from marine water due to the ample availability of the latter. The demand for marine water microalgae in fertilizers sector is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Rise in organic farming owing to increasing adoption of organic food consumption is driving the market towards bio-fertilizers. This is in turn is boosting the demand for use of microalgae in fertilizer formulations.

There has been a considerable shift towards environmental friendly agriculture practices to enhance productivity of crop, quality of crop, and improve soil stability. Key manufacturers are thus investing in research and development (R&D) activities to boost their sales and expand consumer base.

"Key players in the global microalgae in fertilizer sector are actively focusing on overcoming problems associated with chemical fertilizer and they are investing in R&D activities to innovate novel products. Through this, they aim at gaining competitive advantage," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Agricultural herbicides segment is expected to hold 41% of the market in 2021 and rise at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period owing to its increasing application in boosting crop yield.

Fresh water sources of microalgae will hold a dominant share of 81.2% in 2021 and project a rise of 7.7% CAGR as more preferred source of microalgae in the fertilizer sector.

Spirulina microalgae is expected to hold dominant share of 43.4% during 2021 as it is extensively used in fertilizers to improve plant growth and crop yield.

India will remain a key market in Asia Pacific and is expected to clock a growth rate of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period backed by modernization in agricultural sector.

Key Drivers

The demand for bio-fertilizers is increasing as farmers look for novel methods to maintain soil fertility in sustainable manner. The shift of consumer preference is boosting demand for environmental friendly solutions including microalgae ingredients.

Government support to the agricultural industry in the form of granting funds for raw materials, agrochemicals, seeds, fertilizers, and other products will encourage demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector.

Consumers are adopting a healthier approach towards their lifestyle and habits. This has resulted in demand for healthy and organic foods, hence bolstering demand for bio-fertilizers to improve the quality of food. This will bode well for the market in the long run.

Key Restrains

Climate change and abiotic stresses will act as a restrain in the demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector in numerous countries.

Non-availability and lack of awareness will hamper larger adoption of microalgae in fertilizer sector during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global microalgae in fertilizer sector are focusing on expanding their product portfolio to cater the agricultural requirements of farmers worldwide as it is increasingly becoming popular in fertilizer sector.

Rising prevalence of organic food consumption is boosting demand for organic farming. This is expected to encourage manufacturers to increase investment in research and development focusing on microalgae and fertilizers.

Various new players are entering the market, hence reducing the gap between demand and supply. Product launches are therefore gaining momentum in the market. For instance:

HyFlexFuel in June 2021, launched biocrudes from biomasses including microalgae, manure, food waste, and others. Meanwhile, VegaAlga is expected to establish sustainable agricultural ecosystem by incorporating microalgae based fertilizers.

The key companies operating in the global microalgae in fertilizer sector market profiled by FMI are

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Koninkliijke DSM NV

Roquette Frères

BASF SE

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Parry Nutraceuticals

BGG (Beijing Gingko Group)

KDI Ingredients

Sinoway Industrial Co., ltd.

INNOBIO Corporation Limited

Algenol

Algix

Allmicroalgae

Cellana LLC

Nikken Sohonsha Corp

Algaenergy

Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd.

Algatec (Lusoamoreiras)

Nikken Sohonsha

Algatechnologies Ltd.

More Insights on the Demand for Microalgae in Fertilizer Sector:

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of the demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the forecast period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights into factors fuelling the demand for microalgae in fertilizers sector with a detailed segmentation on the basis of

Species Type

Spirulina

Chlorella

Dunaliella

Schizochytrium

Euglena

Nannochloropsis

Nostoc

Others

Source

Marine water

Fresh Water

End Use Application

Biofertilizers

Biocontrole

Soil microalgae

Biostimulants

Fungicide & Insecticide

Pesticide

Soil Conditioner

Agriculture Herbicide

Animal Repellent

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Microalgae in Fertilizer Sector Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into demand or microalgae in fertilizer sector outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for microalgae in fertilizer sector between 2021 and 2031

Demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends, evaluation of current market size, and technological advancements within the industry

Demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector report offers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

