Demand for Mineral Wool Insulation in Europe to Reach $8.7 billion in 2028

Western Europe accounts for the second largest share of mineral wool volume demand globally.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new Insulation Market in Europe, mineral wool was the largest insulation material market in value terms in 2023. While used primarily in building applications due to its flame resistance, high-temperature resistance also supports mineral wool use in industrial applications. Mineral wool insulation is produced in batts or as loose fill.

Western Europe accounts for the second largest share of mineral wool volume demand globally. This is largely attributable to the emphasis on fire resistance in many of the area's building codes, as well as being home to ROCKWOOL, Saint-Gobain, Knauf, and Owens Corning's Paroc Group.

Market value for mineral wool insulation in Europe is projected to rise 2.6% annually to $8.7 billion. Volume demand is expected to reach 3.2 million metric tons, supported by:

  • increasingly stringent fire safety policies throughout the region, benefiting suppliers of mineral wool due to its superior fire resistance properties
     
  • its cost effectiveness relative to foamed plastic and fiberglass
     
  • advances in manufacturing activity that support demand for mineral wool in the industrial sector
     
  • rising interest in adding acoustical insulation to interior walls in areas of the home, such as bedrooms and home theaters
     
  • increasing construction of multifamily housing in Western Europe, an application where flame retardance is an especially high priority

"Mineral wool" is a generic name for various manmade vitreous fibers; in this study, the nomenclature refers to both rock wool and slag wool. The former is produced from natural minerals such as basalt or diabase, while the latter is primarily produced from steel slag.

