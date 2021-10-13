Demand for Motion Control Technology in Gaming Industry to Create US$ 25 Bn Incremental Opportunity by 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR projects the motion control market to exhibit 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Sales of motion control are expected to total US$ 19.5 Bn through 2021 and beyond. Increasing application of motion control systems across diverse end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and manufacturing will continue to drive the sales.

Historically, the market grew at 4% CAGR during 2016 and 2020. Sales of motion control systems toped US$ 18.6 Bn by 2020-end. Steered by COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for gaming equipment and controllers soar.

With the increasing adoption of gaming equipment and products, adoption of motion control systems is accelerated. As the popularity of gaming products such as Play Station increased, key players increased their focus on integration of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence to introduce new products.

For instance, in June 2021, a leading player in gaming industry, Nintendo Wii launched a new version of Legend of Zelda, which is equipped with advanced motion control systems for better gaming experience.

Increasing demand for automation in manufacturing, automotive, and construction industry also has resulted in high demand for motion controlled industrial equipment for improved efficiency. Hence, market players are integrating motion control systems with cutting-edge technologies such as industrial internet of things (IIoT) to cater the dynamic requirements of various industries.

On the backdrop of this, Fact.MR projects sales of motion control to surpass the valuation of over US$ 30.5 Bn during the forecast period.

"Increasing need for improved efficiency, automation, and precision in manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and construction industries, key players are compelled to adopt advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and IIoT to capitalize on this opportunity, creating lucrative revenues over the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Motion Control Market Survey

AC servo segment is expected to dominate in terms of component type, surpassing US$ 2.4 Bn through 2021

through 2021 In terms of application, metal cutting segment will register highest revenue growth, exceeding US$ 2 Bn by 2031

by 2031 Based on technology type, computer numerical control segment will lead the market growth reaching valuation of over US$ 4 Bn by 2026

by 2026 Asia is expected to be one of the most lucrative markets, with China projected to remain at the fore

is expected to be one of the most lucrative markets, with projected to remain at the fore Germany is expected to dominate the Europe motion control market

is expected to dominate the motion control market The U.S. will lead North America motion control market, with the market expanding at 5% CAGR across North America in 2031

Key Drivers

Increasing adoption of motion control systems within food & beverage and manufacturing industries to comply with stringent safety regulations implemented by various governments will boost the market

Surging need for automation and robotic tools in the manufacturing and automotive industries will spur the market growth

Integration of advanced technologies such as industrial internet of things (IIoT) in motion control systems will aid the adoption within construction and automotive industries

Key Restraints

Due to high replacement and maintenance cost, end users are reluctant to invest in motion-control technology. This might hamper the sales.

Dearth of skilled workforce in the automation field and low-cost design motion control systems are likely to act as a challenge for market players.

Competitive Landscape

Driven by the presence of numerous leading players, competition in the market is expected to be remain high. Key players are therefore focusing on new product launches in order to gain competitive edge.

Also, leading players are investing in product development and research activities to establish their strong foothold. Adoption of expansion strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaboration with other key players is on the cards. For instance,

In July 2021 , Novanta Inc. a global technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers announced the acquisition of Schneider Electric Motion USA for US$ 115 million .

, Novanta Inc. a global technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers announced the acquisition of Schneider Electric Motion for . In May 2021 , XD Motion announced the launch of its new motion-control robotic camera system, Arcam, for its broadcast application features as a six-axis robotic arm.

, XD Motion announced the launch of its new motion-control robotic camera system, Arcam, for its broadcast application features as a six-axis robotic arm. In 2020, Motion Industries Inc., a global distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Co. announced the acquisition of Applied Machine and Motion Control Inc. in September.

Some of the leading market players operating in the motion control market profiled by Fact.MR are:

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Performance Motion Devices Inc.

Microsoft Corporation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric S.E

Moog Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Others

More Valuable Insights on Motion Control Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global motion control market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in motion control market with detailed segmentation:

By Component Type:

Motion Controllers

AC Drives

AC Servo Motors

Sensors & Feedback Services

Actuator & Mechanical Systems

Others

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Plastics & Rubbers

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

Packaging & Labelling

Automotive

Construction

Machinery

Other End Uses

By Technology:

Computer Numerical Control

General Motion Control

By Application:

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Material Handling Equipment

Robotics

Semiconductor Machinery

Rubber & Plastics

Machinery

Other Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Motion Control Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for motion control market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into motion control demand outlook for 2021-2031

Motion control market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Motion control market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

