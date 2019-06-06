Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes (压敏胶带) in China to Advance 5.5% Annually in Area Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for pressure sensitive tapes in China is forecast to increase 5.5% per year in area terms to 2023, according to Pressure Sensitive Tapes: China, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will reflect both the ongoing replacement of competitive carton sealing technologies and growth in the corrugated box market. Increases in corrugated box demand will continue to be supported by a robust, export-oriented economy and rapidly developing consumer product markets in China.

Tapes used to seal corrugated boxes will face competition from envelopes, spurred by the increasing number of Chinese factories shipping individual orders directly to consumers in the US and Western Europe, as opposed to bulk orders to distributors and retailers.

These and other key insights are featured in Pressure Sensitive Tapes: China. This report forecasts to 2023 pressure sensitive tape (压敏胶带) demand and production in square meters in China. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

carton sealing

masking

double-sided

other tapes such as adhesive transfer, duct, and electrical

Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:

packaging and shipping

manufacturing

building and construction

healthcare and medical

consumer and office

other markets such as automotive aftermarket, event setup, and schools

More information about the report is available at

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Pressure-Sensitive-Tapes-China-FC30022/?progid=91541

Information regarding the corresponding full industry study, Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes, is available here:

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-pressure-sensitive-tapes-3685.htm

To illustrate historical trends, total demand and production are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018; the various segments are reported at five-year intervals for 2008, 2013, and 2018.

Excluded from the scope of the report are water-activated/gummed, heat-activated, and other non-pressure sensitive tapes; related pressure sensitive items such as adhesive bandages and medical patches, pipeline tapes, contact papers, and protective films; and pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) labels. Please note that pressure sensitive medical tapes are included.

