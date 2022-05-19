Demand for Products for Family Protection Drives North America Self Defense Weapons Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Market is one of the markets that has been growing it is typically composed of Air Power Weapons, Lighting Devices, Pepper Sprays, Knives, Batons, Stun Guns, Tasers and Animal Repellants. Common civilians in various parts of the U.S. have gotten increasingly attractive toward less lethal weapons to be used in self-defense application. Less lethal weapons help them balance the trade-off between safety and assault. Different states in North America have varying regulations, some of which are not favorable for ownership of firearms among civilians. The growing number assault activities among common populace has led them to prefer less lethal and self-defense weapons. Over the years, the North America civilian less lethal and self-defense weapons market has evolved on the back of continuous advancements in the effectiveness of these in ensuring general safety on one hand and the growing awareness about the portability. For instance, the products that are portable are gaining popularity. A report from Transparency Market Research projected that the North America civilian less lethal and self-defense weapons market is expected to be valued at US$82.16 million by the end of 2023. The report said: "A growing number of weapon manufacturers are not confined to the requirements of law enforcement or military personnel but have become aware of the growing needs in civilians. This is a key trend that has extended the horizon of the North America civilian less lethal and self-defense weapons market. The growing expertise in using specialized weapons has opened new avenues for weapon manufacturers. Civilians are increasingly becoming conscious about the criticality of knowledge and conditioning to make these weapons effective in meeting the desired objective." Active Companies in the markets today include American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR), American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT), Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI).

Transparency Market Research continued: "The rise in violent crimes in major U.S. cities over the past couple of years and growth in homicides have propelled the market prospects of less lethal and self defense weapons. In the wake of such incidents, the government in the U.S. have tellingly become more supportive to prevent such events, notably crimes against elderly. The invoking of general public interventions is spurring the application of less lethal weapons. The rise in hate crimes is a case in point. All these have kept the North America civilian less lethal and self-defense weapons market brimming with opportunities."

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) BREAKING NEWS: American Rebel to Exhibit at the 151st NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits May 27 – 29 in Houston, TX - American Rebel Will Introduce Two New Product Lines in their Exhibit Booth #1630 - American Rebel – America's Patriotic Brand will exhibit at the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits May 27 – 29 in Houston, TX, at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"We are very excited to be back attending trade shows and in front of our fellow patriots, customers and fans," said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross. "The NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits is one of the best consumer shows and biggest audiences of the year. It is the perfect place to introduce new products and get in front of a big crowd."

American Rebel ("AREB") will be displaying its current line of Defender safes as well as its concealed carry line of products. AREB will also introduce two new product offerings, the American Rebel Freedom safe line and the American Rebel 2A Lockers.

"The American Rebel Freedom safe line will offer our customers American Rebel attitude at an unbelievable price. The Freedom line up also features a new rugged, tough finish," said Ross. "American Rebel 2A Lockers allow our customers to keep all things 2A (Second Amendment) behind lock and key and feature our proprietary five-point locking mechanism. We believe these two new product offerings are game changers for our target market and American Rebel."

American Rebel's exhibit space number is 1630 and attendees are encouraged to drop in and see the entire line of products, including the 2nd Amendment Muscle Car, the Corvette built for American Rebel CEO Andy Ross by Danny "the Count" Koker on the History Channel hit television show Counting Cars. "American Rebel will be burning patriotic fuel at the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits," said Ross. "We look forward to seeing many of our customers, followers, fans and stockholders." CONTINUED… Read this full release for American Rebel at: www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, recently reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary vs. Same Year–Ago Quarter: Record sales of $113.3 million increased 50% and 6% on a proforma basis; Gross margin improved 320 basis points to 39.1%; adjusted gross margin increased 290 basis points to 39.3%; Net income was $5.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share; Adjusted net income before non–cash items increased 44% to $14.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share; and Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to a record $19.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.4%, compared to $10.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.1%.

"The momentum from our record-setting year in 2021 certainly continued into the first quarter of 2022," said Clarus President John Walbrecht. "Our Precision Sport segment continues to execute at a high level, growing sales by 41%, and in our Adventure segment, we are pleased to report early success in our 'Innovate and Accelerate' strategy. Rhino-Rack's net sales in North America during the first quarter increased 42%, an early proof point of the substantial white space that we believe exists for our Adventure brands in this market. While we continue to experience a strong order book for Black Diamond, supply chain and logistic challenges impacted our ability to convert all Outdoor segment demand into revenue.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Grilla Grills® ("Grilla"), a provider of high-quality, barbecue grills, Wi-Fi-enabled wood pellet grills, smokers, accessories, and modular outdoor kitchens for $27 million in cash, or approximately $24 million after factoring in the future tax benefit resulting from the asset purchase. The acquisition of Grilla will allow American Outdoor Brands to enter the estimated $7 billion, U.S. barbecue grill market with an authentic, direct-to-consumer brand that can benefit from the company's Dock & Unlock™ strategy and drive growth in the company's outdoor lifestyle product category.

The signing of the definitive purchase agreement for the acquisition was previously announced on March 10, 2022, and a copy of that announcement can be found at https://ir.aob.com/news-releases/news-release-details/american-outdoor-brands-acquire-grilla-grills.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) recently announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a plan to separate its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly-traded companies. The Company expects to create these companies through a tax-free spin-off of its Outdoor Products segment to Vista Outdoor shareholders. Following the separation, the Company's Outdoor Products segment will be an industry-leading platform of outdoor brands including CamelBak, Bell, Giro, Camp Chef, Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Stone Glacier and QuietKat. As an independent company, Sporting Products will continue to focus on ammunition categories through its renowned brands including Federal, Remington, CCI, Speer, Estate Cartridge and HEVI-Shot. Over the past few years, we've made significant progress executing on our strategy to grow our leading portfolio of brands, driving operational efficiencies and delivering value to our shareholders," said Chris Metz, Chief Executive Officer of Vista Outdoor. "As a result of our efforts, we have built strong businesses that are well-positioned for continued growth and success as independent companies. As a result of the separation, our Outdoor Products and Sporting Products businesses will have resources, management teams and capital allocation priorities tailored to their respective strategic goals. We are confident that this increased focus will better allow each company to deliver long-term value for its shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders. The Centers of Excellence we have built will reside within the Outdoor Products business and continue to provide meaningful industry differentiation."

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, recently announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended January 31, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, any reference to income statement items refers to results from continuing operations.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very proud of our team for demonstrating Smith & Wesson's ability to deliver meaningful profitability no matter the overall market conditions. Although the firearms market remains elevated and healthy with new entrants, it has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns. This macro demand pattern is very familiar to us, and is exactly what our business model is designed to accommodate. Our ability to ramp production aggressively to meet surging demand over the past couple of years fueled significant market share gains for Smith & Wesson and provided a demonstrable proof point for our flexible manufacturing strategy. Our manufacturing team increased throughput by over 82% during the surge, which has enabled us to not only gain impressive market share, but also to set a very solid business foundation for long-term success. Since the demand surge began in March of 2020, we have paid down $160 million of debt and are now debt-free, bought back $200 million of stock, which reduced our outstanding shares by nearly 20%, paid nearly $20 million in dividends, invested nearly $40 million into our business, and today have a strong and healthy balance sheet with over $107 million in cash. Our long-term commitment is to continue to return value to stockholders through regular fixed dividends and share repurchases and, as a result of these accomplishments, we are well positioned to do so."

