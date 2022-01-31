Demand for Propanediol to Remain Prominent in Personal Care Industry, Reveals Fact.MR

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global propanediol market is estimated at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 29 Mn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

1, 3 propanediol comes equipped with superior sensory characteristics, and hence, is being extensively used in the personal care industry as a skin penetration enhancer, emollient, and solvent with moisturizing properties.

Attributed to these factors consumption of propanediol in personal care & cleaning products has gained traction and is anticipated to see decent rise in demand.

As per latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global propanediol consumption over the past half-decade increased at a CAGR of around 1.3%, while global volume consumption by 2021-end stood at around 10.2 kilo tons. Consumption of petrochemical-based PDO is expected to be concentrated in the discussed regions, owing to high disposable income and rising trend of using bio-based propanediol personal care products. Moreover, consumers in these regions spend relatively more than their Asia Pacific counterparts.

"Consumer Preference for Bio-based Chemicals Driving use of Propanediol in Skin Care Products". Propanediol's gentle skin attributes is mainly due to its naturally occurring sources. Since the chemical is naturally derived, its bio-based propanediol demand has seen a surge owing to change in consumer preference from synthetic-based products to plant-based products.

Propanediol has been identified as the perfect substance that can retain and attract moisture from the atmosphere via absorption. The chemical's water absorbing capacity is high when compared to others.

Attribute Details Propanediol Market Size (2021A) US$ 20.1 Mn Market Forecast Value (2032F) US$ 29 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.5% CAGR North America Market Share ~31% Top 2 Propanediol Manufacturers' Market Share ~55%

Key Takeaways:

Top companies in the propanediol market have shifted their focus from synthetic to organic skin care products, which has boosted demand for bio-based propanediol.

Propanediol consumption in personal care is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the decade while being valued at US$ 29.2 Mn by 2032-end.

over the decade while being valued at by 2032-end. High Demand for Naturally Derived Cosmetic Products Driving PDO Consumption.

Growth Drivers:

Attributed to the properties of bio-based propanediol coupled with consumer preference to buy green label products is driving demand for this bio-based chemical.

Consumer Preference for Bio-based Chemicals Driving use of Propanediol in Skin Care Products.

Key Restraints:

Production of propanediol for its function as an emollient is poised to show substantial growth over the projected forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Market players can be seen investing in innovation and R&D. Additionally, major players in the business, over the past half-decade, have paced up production capacities, thus helping them garner high segmental revenue share in the market.

Key Companies:

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

DSM & Metabolic Explorer

Haihang Industry

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

More Valuable Insights into the Propanediol Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the Propanediol Market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Propanediol Market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Key Segments Covered in Propanediol Industry Survey:

By Source:

Petrochemical-derived PDO



Bio-based PDO



Palm Oil Based PDO





Palm Oil Free PDO

By Function:

Humectants



Solvents



Emollients



Rheology Modifiers



Others

By Application:

Propanediol for Personal Care



Facecare Products





Moisturizers







Serum







Masks





Antiperspirants





Hair Care Products





Hair Color







Shampoo







Conditioners







Others



Propanediol for Cosmetics



Eyeliner





Foundation





Others

By Region:

North America Propanediol Market



Latin America Propanediol Market



Europe Propanediol Market



East Asia Propanediol Market



South Asia & Oceania Propanediol Market

& Oceania Propanediol Market

Middle East & Africa Propanediol Market

The report offers insight into the Propanediol Market for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth of Propanediol Market between 2022 and 2032.

Propanediol Market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

