CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new The Freedonia Group study, Outdoor Heating: Fire Pits, Fireplaces, Chimeneas, & Heaters, outdoor radiant heaters provides heating to targeted spaces within an outdoor area. Often wall- or ceiling-mounted to conserve space, these units may be gas-fired or employ electric infrared heating technology.

While most used in commercial settings such as bar and restaurant patios, these products are also seeing increased adoption among homeowners due to the growing popularity of outdoor living.

Demand for radiant heaters is forecast to stay flat at $500 million through 2026, remaining the largest outdoor heating product type. While market will stagnate following the elevated growth of 2020 and 2021, a number of factors will prevent sales losses for these products, including:

increased commercial remodeling spending as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to recede

continued interest in these products for residential use, driven by outdoor living trends favoring more elaborate, high-tech amenities for these spaces

the ability of these units to provide consistent heating that users can easily adjust and control

the space-saving benefits of wall- and ceiling-mounted units, which often are more costly than stand-alone products

