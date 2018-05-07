Demand for Reactive Adhesives and Sealants to Reach 1.3 Billion Pounds in 2022

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for reactive adhesives and sealants is projected to rise 3.0% per year to 1.3 billion pounds in 2022, valued at $4.8 billion. The leading reactive adhesive and sealant chemistries are silicones, polyurethanes, epoxies, and polysulfides. Demand for reactive silicone adhesives and sealants is projected to advance 2.8% yearly to 446 million pounds in 2022, valued at $1.6 billion. These and other trends are presented in Adhesives & Sealants in the US, 3rd Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/adhesives-sealants-in-the-us-by-product-and-market-5th-edition-3623.htm

Key factors boosting gains for silicone chemistries include:

growing use of silicone products in construction applications – including transportation and utilities infrastructure – where the resistance of silicone adhesives and sealants to a wide variety of extreme conditions, including temperature, chemical exposure, and salt exposure, supports widespread use

greater use of advanced silicone sealants for noise reduction in the production of motor vehicles

rigorous performance requirements for adhesives and sealants in aerospace applications, where the properties of silicone products outweigh silicone's high cost

increasing production of appliances where silicone products are used to seal plumbing and electrical lines

Overall demand for adhesives and sealants is projected to rise nearly 2% per year to 6.5 billion pounds in 2022. Growth will be boosted by the continuing transition in manufacturing, assembly, and construction from mechanical fastening to adhesive bonding. According to analyst Christine O'Keefe, "The use of novel composites and plastics in the manufacture of motor vehicles and aerospace equipment will increase." The industry will continue to shift away from solvent-based formulations to higher value, more sustainable, and user-friendly products.

Related studies include:

#3615 Construction Chemicals in the US, 7th Edition (February 2018)

#3608 Silicones Market in the US (February 2018)

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Plastics & Other Polymers studies can be purchased at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-reactive-adhesives-and-sealants-to-reach-1-3-billion-pounds-in-2022--300643571.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/

