Demand for Silicone Release Liners Set to Surpass US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031: Future Market Insights Survey

Future Market Insights (FMIs) latest report on silicon release liners market provides detailed analysis of various trends and opportunities affecting growth through 2031. The report offers comprehensive overview of growth drivers and market restraints affecting the demand across leading segment in terms of liner type, coating type, application, end use and region

DUBAI, U.A.E, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest market analysis forecasts the silicon release liners market size to surpass US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021. Owing to the rising demand for silicon release liners across various industries, the overall market is poised to expand at 8.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Release liners are being increasingly adopted for pressure sensitive label stock, graphic art, tapes, medical, envelopes and packaging, maintenance of industrial hygiene, and other applications. A release liner's functionality largely depends on the release coating, which provides its non-stick or release characteristics.

Excellent natural properties of silicone makes it an ideal candidate for coating (releasing agent) purposes. Silicone release liners can securely hold adhesive and make removal quick and easy.

Medical device and pharmaceutical companies are using silicone release liner on a large scale. Silicone and fluorosillicone are the most used release coatings for medical release liners. With surging demand from healthcare and other industries, the sales of silicone release liners are projected to surpass US$ 2.65 Bn by 2031.

Expansion of electronic, packaging and food & beverage industries is spurring the demand for silicone release liners. As per FMI, the market volume is projected to exceed 5.3 Bn Square Meters by 2021.

Adoption of pressure sensitive labels (PSL) by food manufacturers will create lucrative growth opportunity for the market as majority of these pressure sensitive labels rely on release liners to be applied.

Driven by the increasing focus on sustainability, the paper liners segment is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Manufacturers have shifted their focus towards developing paper-based silicone release liners as they aim for curbing their carbon footprint and offer eco-friendlier alternative to industrial liners. As base papers used for paper-based release liners are made of renewable and recycled fibers, they offer a lower carbon footprint without compromising the performance properties of release liners.

North America and Europe are projected to hold over half of the total silicone liners market during the forecast period. The robust growth in these regions can be attributed to the strong presence of leading players and well-established packaging industry.

"Growing importance of silicone release liners in healthcare and electronic sector will create lucrative opportunities for market players during. Besides this, the growing trend of recycling silicon release liners will bode well for the market in the future," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Silicon Release Liners Market Survey

Germany will emerge as a lucrative market for silicone release liners across Europe , accounting for around 16% of sales by 2031.

will emerge as a lucrative market for silicone release liners across , accounting for around 16% of sales by 2031. With expanding healthcare sector, the U.S is projected to hold over 86% share in North America market.

market. India is anticipated to hold more than 48% share in South Asian market by 2031 end as a result of growing electronic and electrical sector.

is anticipated to hold more than 48% share in South Asian market by 2031 end as a result of growing electronic and electrical sector. Based on liner type, film lines segment is projected to account for around 55% share of the global market by the end of 2031.

In terms of application, labels segment will dominate the silicone release liners market, accounting for around 38.9% of total share in 2021.

Key Drivers

Superior benefits offered by silicone release liners such as improved quality, durability and high tensile accelerates their application in labels and tapes.

Rising trend of eco-innovation will aid the market expansion during the forecast period. Manufacturers are continuously adopting base papers made of renewable and recycled fibers, which will guarantee growth in the coming years.

Aggressive branding and marketing by food and beverage manufacturers is projected to drive the silicone release liners market swiftly in the future.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the silicon release liners market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their global footprint.

In October 2019 , Twin Rivers launched next generation of Alliance Release, a base paper used in the production of silicone-coated release liners. Alliance Release is known for its smoothness, consistent die-cutting, dimensional stability and stiffness. Key applications include "crack and peel", industrial tapes, pressure-sensitive labels and graphic film laminates. The grade is available in silicone-coating one side (S1S) and two-side (S2S). It is compatible with all silicone systems, including solvent, solventless and UV.

, Twin Rivers launched next generation of Alliance Release, a base paper used in the production of silicone-coated release liners. Alliance Release is known for its smoothness, consistent die-cutting, dimensional stability and stiffness. Key applications include "crack and peel", industrial tapes, pressure-sensitive labels and graphic film laminates. The grade is available in silicone-coating one side (S1S) and two-side (S2S). It is compatible with all silicone systems, including solvent, solventless and UV. In May 2021 , WACKER unveiled fossil-free silicone coating for release papers and films. The company now offers a DEHESIVE eco version of its DEHISIVE silicone release agents. WACKER is currently the only manufacturer to offer fossil-free silicone release agents for the label and film-coating industries.

, WACKER unveiled fossil-free silicone coating for release papers and films. The company now offers a DEHESIVE eco version of its DEHISIVE silicone release agents. WACKER is currently the only manufacturer to offer fossil-free silicone release agents for the label and film-coating industries. With the aim to create sustainable alternatives without changing the silicone system, Mondi, a leading global packaging and paper group launched two new paper-based sustainable EverLiner products in February 2021 .

Some of the prominent players operating in the silicon release liners market profiled by FMI are:

Loparex LLC

UPM Raflatac

Mondi plc

Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc.

Siliconature Spa

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M Company

Company Gascogne Group

Rayven, Inc.

Felix Schoeller Group

Jindal Poly Films Limited

More Insights on the Global Silicon Release Liners Sales Outlook

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of silicon release liners market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for silicon release liners with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Liner Type:

Paper Liner

Film Liner

Coating Type:

Single Side Coated

Double Side Coated

Application:

Labels

Tapes

Graphic Films

Hygiene and Medical Applications

Others (Envelope, etc.)

End Use:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical

Other Industrial

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Silicon Release Liners Sales Outlook Report

The report offers insight into silicon release liners demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for silicon release liners market between 2021 and 2031

Silicon release liners market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Silicon release liners market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

