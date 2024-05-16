Demand for Stable Debt-Free Offerings Drives Full Subscription of ExchangeRight's All-Cash DST

The All-Cash DST features net-leased properties tenanted by Tractor Supply and a Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combo store. The portfolio's properties together span 30,083-square-feet and are located in Abilene and Sweetwater, Texas, a non-income-tax state.

ExchangeRight All-Cash DST's exit strategy aims to provide investors with a cash-out refinance option in addition to the ability to complete a 1031 exchange, 721 exchange, cash out, or a combination of these options. Predicated upon successful future financing of the properties, ExchangeRight anticipates that investors will have the option to receive a portion of their initial investment using a tax-deferred cash-out refinance, with the potential to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange of non-refinanced equity in a later transaction with an acquiring REIT.

Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight, explained that the company continues to see sustained demand for stable all-cash offerings. To read what Ungerecht had to say or watch a video about this offering, please click here.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.9 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of April 30, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants on behalf of more than 8,100 investors nationwide. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

