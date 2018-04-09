Demand for the Extraordinary Leads to New Chicago Location for Reed & Mackay

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/662772/Reed_and_Mackay_Logo.jpg )



John Keichline, CEO-USA comments: "We've experienced significant growth over the past year, driven by the demand for a TMC that puts their clients first. Reed & Mackay brings a unique proposition to the US market combining really talented agents with leading edge technology to deliver first class service."

This relocation follows Reed & Mackay's expansion into APAC, as they extend their wholly owned footprint and renowned high-end service across the globe.

Keichline continues: "The US is an incredibly important market to us and our new Chicago office will both support our continued growth and provide an environment for our people that aligns with our brand promise of an extraordinary travel management experience. It's a commitment to both our clients and our employees."

Reed & Mackay also has an office in Philadelphia and a strong home based network across the US. This latest investment in their US presence follows the recent US launch of their industry leading mobile booking solution, R&M/Mobile, designed to meet the changing demands of the business traveler.

Reed & Mackay's new Chicago office address is 520 Lake Cook Road - Suite 650, Deerfield, IL 60015.

About Reed & Mackay

Reed & Mackay delivers corporate travel management and event management for professionals with exacting needs.

Established as a family business over 50 years ago, Reed & Mackay are today globally recognized as business travel and event management experts. Born from close working relationships within the financial, legal and insurance industries, our commitment to our clients and a love of what we do inspire us to deliver extraordinary travel management.

We combine inspired service with state-of-the-art technology to create a level of travel management like no other and deliver value you might not believe possible.

For more information, please visit https://www.reedmackay.com

