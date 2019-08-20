Demand Gen Report Recognizes True Influence with B2B Innovator C-Suite Strategy Award for its InsightBase® 4.0 Solution

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today announced that its InsightBase® 4.0 solution received the B2B Innovator "C-Suite Strategy" Award from Demand Gen Report.

"I'm honored to accept the C-Suite Strategy Award for our InsightBase 4.0 solution," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "Understanding the intent of buying groups or demand units can be the difference in the success or failure of a marketing or sales program. InsightBase 4.0 enables our customers to identify these buying groups and more effectively reach their target prospects with the right message, at the right time."

InsightBase® 4.0 is an advanced intelligence solution that allows marketing and sales to define buying groups or demand units by customer persona, then automatically identifies individuals who match the criteria across any account list or audience segment in a comprehensive True Influence B2B contact database. As a result, marketing and sales can more effectively reach their target prospects with the right message in near real-time when it is most critical for moving prospects forward and accelerating the purchase.

Featuring advanced analytics and reporting tools, InsightBase 4.0 gives visibility into both contact intent and inferred intent. Contact intent shows the exact individuals who match the ideal customer profile and are exhibiting high levels of purchase intent. Inferred intent shows intent exhibited by potential contacts at a location plus the domain. Marketing and sales can track overall intent trends for unlimited target segments based on their topical interest.

This year's B2B Innovator product award winners were chosen from 100 nominations in 12 categories.

About True Influence

Founded in 2008, True Influence is a demand generation company accelerating sales revenue. We expertly leverage data, technology and content to drive high-impact marketing campaigns and share detailed results and insights to help you win new business. True Influence generates revenue across multiple industries, promoting brands and products from some of the most successful global companies. Its customer base includes well-established blue-chip brands like IBM, Microsoft and Cisco. For more information visit True Influence online at https://trueinfluence.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

