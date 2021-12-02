Demand in Cosmetic and Food Industries Positions Aroma Chemicals Market for High Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global aroma chemicals market is set to experience strong growth over the forecast period. Growth is primarily driven by surging application of aroma chemicals across various industries such cosmetics and food & beverages.

Aroma chemicals are highly volatile chemical substances that are used to impart odor to various products. They are being extensively utilized for preparing fragrance formulations in a wide range of applications including baked goods, candies, alcohol, cosmetics, and food.

With rising population and changing lifestyle, people are increasingly spending amounts on food and cosmetic products. This is in turn triggering the sales of aroma chemicals.

In recent years, demand for organic products has skyrocketed. Consumes are inclining towards organic products owing to the harmful effects on health by synthetic ingredients. Furthermore, with increasing incidence of allergic reaction to synthetic ingredients, sales of natural aroma chemicals are expected to surge.

Additionally, rising adoption of natural aroma chemicals in food products for enhancing the taste and odor is positively impacting the market. Flavors and fragrances are playing a vital role in promoting appetite, enhancing taste experience, and making products more recognizable.

As per Fact.MR, benzenoids are likely to emerge as the most preferred chemical type due to their ease of availability and ability to mix with other aroma chemicals of benzenoids. Regionally, Europe will continue to dominate the aroma chemicals market due to heavy consumption of cosmetic products and strong presence of leading market players.

"Amid rising preferences for natural cosmetic products, key manufacturers are shifting their focus towards developing aroma chemicals from organic substrates. They are integrating state-of-art technologies in the production process. This is positively impacting the growth in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Aroma Chemicals Market Survey

Europe is expected to remain the most lucrative market for aroma chemicals, owing to the increasing applications with food & beverages and hospitality sectors.

is expected to remain the most lucrative market for aroma chemicals, owing to the increasing applications with food & beverages and hospitality sectors. With increasing popularity of flavors and fragrances, India and China are anticipated to witness strong demand for aroma chemicals during the forecast period.

and are anticipated to witness strong demand for aroma chemicals during the forecast period. The U.S. will emerge as an attractive market for aroma chemicals on the back of increasing adoption of fragrances in food and pharmaceutical industries.

Based on chemical type, the benzenoids segment is expected to surge at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By application, food & beverages and cosmetics categories will dominate the aroma chemicals market.

Natural aroma chemicals are projected to remain most preferred substances over the next ten years.

Key Drivers

Surging demand for aroma chemicals in cosmetic and food applications is expected to boost the aroma chemicals market.

Growing consumer preference for natural fragrances coupled with rising penetration of online sales channels will boost the sales of natural aroma chemicals.

Rising adoption of aroma chemicals in pharmaceutical industry is creating lucrative growth opportunities for aroma chemicals market.

Increasing demand for daily-use products such as cosmetics, cleaning products, and toiletries is positively impacting the aroma chemicals market.

Key Restraints

Side effects associated with synthetic aroma chemicals is restraining the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers operating in the aroma chemicals market are focusing on developing new aroma chemicals from organic substances. They have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, partnerships, new product launches and collaborations to expand their global footprint.

In May 2021 . P2 Science, Inc. (P2), a leading green chemistry company, launched a new herbal top note aroma chemical, Herbenone™. Herbenone imparts herbal, anise, fresh basil and slight jasmine notes to all types of cosmetics and personal care products. It is derived from upcycled forestry feedstocks from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees.

. P2 Science, Inc. (P2), a leading green chemistry company, launched a new herbal top note aroma chemical, Herbenone™. Herbenone imparts herbal, anise, fresh basil and slight jasmine notes to all types of cosmetics and personal care products. It is derived from upcycled forestry feedstocks from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees. In June 2019 , Solvay expanded its natural solutions with the launch of Eugenil NI for fragrance market. With this launch Solvay extends its aroma chemicals portfolio beyond its traditional diphenol chains to meet the flavor & fragrance market expectations.

, expanded its natural solutions with the launch of Eugenil NI for fragrance market. With this launch extends its aroma chemicals portfolio beyond its traditional diphenol chains to meet the flavor & fragrance market expectations. In September, BASF acquired aroma biotech innovation leader Isobionics to strengthen its natural aroma chemicals portfolio.

Some of the prominent players operating in the aroma chemicals market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Kelkar Group

BASF SE

Hindustan Mint and Agro Products

Solvay

Symrise AG

Robertet

Kao Corporation

Privi Organics Ltd.

Kalpa Sutra Chemicals

Bell Flavors & Fragrances

& Fragrances Others

More Insights on the Global Aroma Chemicals Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of aroma chemicals market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for aroma chemicals with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Application

Soaps & Detergents

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Food & Beverages Ingredients

Compound

Alcohols

Acids

Esters

Aldehydes

Ketons

Source

Natural

Synthetic

Type

Benzenoids

Musk Chemicals

Terpenoids

Key Questions Covered in the Aroma Chemicals Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into aroma chemicals demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for aroma chemicals market between 2021 and 2031

Aroma chemicals market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Aroma chemicals market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

