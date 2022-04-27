Demand in the U.S. Animal Model Market is set to Increase at a 4.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 - Future Market Insights

Companies Profiled in U.S. Animal Model Market are Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Genoway, Envigo (Inotiv, Inc.), Marshall BioResources, Janvier Labs, Applied stem cells, Biocytogen, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Hera Bio Labs), Cyagen, Ingenious targeting labs, Crown Bioscience Inc. (JSR Corporation)., Harbour Biomed, Sinclair Bio Resources, Alpha Genesis Inc., Creative Animodel, DaVinci Biomedical Research Products, Inc

NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the U.S. animal model market was valued at over US$ 921.9 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Animal models are predominantly used to gather information regarding the disease and its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. They are being used to resolve a wide range of scientific concerns, ranging from basic science to the discovery and evaluation of new vaccines and therapies. Animals are used because of the similarities in biology across most mammals.

Personalized medicine is also known as precision medicine which utilizes data about a specific patient or an individual's genes to plan treatment for a disease. Animal models can play important role in the development of new approaches for personalized medicine. Increasing adoption of personalized medicine will drive sales of animal model in the forthcoming years.

Toxicity testing in animals is done to discover potential side effects from an agent's exposure and to generate dose-response relationships. Animal testing is important for the early detection of the potential risk to humans or as models to study the causes, pathogenesis, progression, and treatment of diseases.

Organizations and legislations such as the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) determine the testing guidelines for toxicity testing on animals.

Some factors such as the high production volume of chemicals testing in the U.S., increasing generation and utilization of novel GM animal strains in toxicity studies, and the development and attempted validation of several animal tests to screen chemicals for endocrine (hormone)-disrupting activity are expected to drive the growth in the market.

"Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing applications of animal model for more predictive outcomes, and ongoing innovations in animal models will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on species, the mice model segment is expected to hold nearly 62.6% of the total market share 2022, with sales growing at a 5.1% CAGR.

In terms of therapeutics, the oncology accounted for more than 32.0% of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

By application, sales in the drug discovery/development segment commanded 65.4% of the total market share in 2021.

Based on end user, the academic & research institutes segment accounted 36.6% of the total market share in 2021.

Market Competition

Key players operating in the U.S. animal model market are expanding their business through partnerships and acquisitions with other companies to improve their global footprint. Following are a few examples of acquisitions:

In October 2021 , The Jackson Laboratory completed the acquisition of Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services (RMS), which allows advancement in the company's scientific improvements in basic research and drug discovery.

, The Jackson Laboratory completed the acquisition of Charles River Laboratories Japan's Research Models & Services (RMS), which allows advancement in the company's scientific improvements in basic research and drug discovery. In November 2021 , Inotiv, Inc., which is a leading contract research organization (CRO) completed its acquisition of Envigo RMS Holding Corp. to expand its R&D sector.

, Inotiv, Inc., which is a leading contract research organization (CRO) completed its acquisition of Envigo RMS Holding Corp. to expand its R&D sector. In February 2021 , Biocytogen completed the acquisition of a third Beacon Optofluidic system. This acquisition expanded Biocytogen's service platform in the Boston area.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the animal model market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017–2021 and projections for 2022– 2032.

The research study is based on the species – (rats, mice, pigs, rabbits, monkeys, dogs, cats, other species), therapeutics- (metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and oncology), application (drug discovery/development and basic & applied research) end-user (academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and CROs) and across seven key regions of the world.

