Demand IQ Releases Spanish Language Feature for its Solar Marketing and eCommerce Platform to Address the Underserved Hispanic Solar Market

Powered by Google Project Sunroof, Stella enables solar companies to increase sales volume by capturing the large segment of website visitors who have enough interest to click on an installer's website, but do not have sufficient information to proceed with a sales consultation. Homeowners can quickly and easily upload their utility bills via computer, phone, or tablet to further inform their instant solar estimates.

According to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, Hispanics accounted for more than 50% of new homeowners in the United States over the past decade, representing a quickly growing segment for the solar industry. In addition to Demand IQ's instant solar estimate, lead capture, and pre-qualification features, a fully conversational experience in Spanish unlocks access to education about solar energy and potential utility bill cost savings for Hispanic homeowners.

"With the addition of our Spanish language feature, we are proud to address long-standing energy inequities and promote access to solar for homeowners in underserved segments," Demand IQ's CEO Austin Rosenbaum says. "Our primary goal is developing captivating and educational solar shopping experiences by providing homeowners with customized solar estimates in real time. The ability to communicate fluently in Spanish was the logical next step in providing a best-in-class solar shopping experience and supporting the growth of solar energy."

The new feature is now available for all Demand IQ clients and Demand IQ clients will find a new "Spanish Setup" section in the admin portal.

Demand IQ equips solar pros with the tools to engage, educate, and convert more solar prospects into customers. The comprehensive solar revenue growth platform combines conversational AI, financial analysis, virtual appointment setting, utility bill capture, and data from Google Project Sunroof to provide homeowners with instant solar estimates. Stella can interact with many prospects concurrently, at any time of day, acting as a virtual sales agent.

Solar companies utilizing Stella experience a dramatic increase in appointments, a shorter sales cycle, and reduced customer acquisition costs. Since Stella's launch in August 2020, Demand IQ engages with homeowners on behalf of its clients approximately every two minutes in more than 40 states. https://demand-iq.com

