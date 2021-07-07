Demand of Ductile Iron Pipes Surging at 6% CAGR Annually through 2031: Fact.MR Concludes In Its Latest Ductile Iron Pipes Market Research Survey

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR's latest study on ductile iron pipes demand outlook projects robust growth between 2021 and 2031. As per the report, the market is expected to register growth at 6% CAGR. The demand for ductile pipes will surge in response to the adoption of water supply policies.

700 to 1,000 diameter ductile iron pipes will witness extensive demand and account for ¼ market share due to their longer lifespan and reliability.

Ductile iron pipes find application in public infrastructure for potable water distribution, irrigation, mining, sewage, and waste water transportation. It is estimated that ductile iron pipes sales will rise in response to increasing government spending on water infrastructure across globe.

Ductile iron pipe sales trend in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman are expected to remain positive. As per Fact MR, ductile iron pipes sales accounted for US$ 425 Mn in GCC countries in 2020. Government investment towards water desalination and transportation projects will continue creating opportunities for growth.

For instance, in 2020, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) started a multi-million-dollar government funded project focusing on water desalination and transportation of desalinated water for public welfare. This project has created opportunities for prominent DIP manufacturers such as Saint Gobain, Jindal SAW, and Kubota to increase market revenues.

In 2020, ACCIONA planned to construct a fifth desalination plant valued at US$ 384 Mn in Saudi Arabia to improve water supply in Southwest Saud Arabia.

"Key players are focusing on capacity expansion to cater to the increasing demand for earthquake resistance ductile iron pipe (ERDIP) pipes. Besides this, there is increasing emphasis on increasing production capacity to gain competitive edge," said a Fact MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Ductile Iron Pipes Market Research Report:

China is anticipated to exhibit high ductile iron pipes sales owing to rising population and increasing number of water treatment plants to cater to the rising water needs.

is anticipated to exhibit high ductile iron pipes sales owing to rising population and increasing number of water treatment plants to cater to the rising water needs. India will continue accounting for high sales in South Asia backed by presence of some of the leading companies such as Jai Balaji , Jindal SAW, and Electro steel that strengthen the market.

will continue accounting for high sales in backed by presence of some of the leading companies such as , Jindal SAW, and Electro steel that strengthen the market. The Middle East and Africa will remain highly lucrative for ductile iron pipe sales, owing to extensive focus on ensuring clean water supply to citizens in the region

and will remain highly lucrative for ductile iron pipe sales, owing to extensive focus on ensuring clean water supply to citizens in the region By segment, DN 700 - DN 1,000 segment will continue to dominate demand for ductile iron pipes due to its high reliability.

Growth drivers:

Rising number of smart city and infrastructure development projects are driving ductile iron pipe sales.

Increasing advancements for sanitation in urban areas are encouraging governments to start water and waste water management projects. Thus, it is creating opportunities for in the ductile iron pipes market.

Rising awareness regarding clean and safe drinking water will offer significant growth opportunities.

Stringent regulations implemented to ensure wastewater management and agricultural irrigation are bolstering prospects for ductile cast iron pipes sales.

Key restraints:

Stringent government regulations and implementation of tariffs on the imports from foreign players are impeding market growth in some countries.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies are focusing on product launches and import strategies to increase market revenue. Strategies adopted by them also include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks. For instance,

In 2021, Jindal SAW Ltd initiated to supply ductile iron pipes for 3 projects of Etihad Water and Electricity in Northern Emirates, divided into 43.5 km, 17.7 km and 42 Km. Supply of Dip has begun in April 2021 . Along with the existing project, company also agreed to support all upcoming U.A.E. projects as well.

and Electricity in Northern Emirates, divided into 43.5 km, 17.7 km and 42 Km. Supply of Dip has begun in . Along with the existing project, company also agreed to support all upcoming U.A.E. projects as well. In August 2019 , Tata Metaliks has announced a project to double its production capacity of ductile iron pipes by the end of 2021.Company is focusing on to increase percentage contribution of ductile iron pipes segment from 55% to 70% with this strategic move.

Key players operating in the global ductile iron pipes market include

Saint Gobain PAM

Jindal SAW Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Tata Metaliks

Saudi Arabian AMINTIT

U.S. Pipe

McWane Inc.

Construtec Ductile

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG

Electrosteel Steels Ltd.

Svobodny Sokol Poland

CNBM International Corporation

Electrotherm

Kurimoto, Ltd. and many others

More Insights on the Ductile Iron Pipes Sales Outlook:

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the ductile iron pipes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global ductile iron pipes market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Diameter

DN 80 - DN 300 Ductile Iron Pipes

DN 350 - DN 600 Ductile Iron Pipes

DN 700 - DN 1000 Ductile Iron Pipes

DN 1200 - DN 2000 Ductile Iron Pipes

DN 2000 & Above Ductile Iron Pipes

Application

Ductile Iron Pipes for Potable Water Distribution

Ductile Iron Pipes for Sewage & Wastewater

Ductile Iron Pipes for Irrigation

Ductile Iron Pipes for Mining

Centrifugal DI Pipes

Others

By External Protection

Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes

PE Ductile Iron Pipes

PU Ductile Iron Pipes

Ceramic Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes

Electrosteel DI Pipes

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes

Indirect Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes

Key Questions Covered in the Ductile Iron Pipes Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into ductile iron pipes demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth of ductile iron pipes between 2021 and 2031

Ductile iron pipes sales outlook survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Ductile iron pipes market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain -

Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) Market- Amorphous iron is likely to find multiple applications as a conducting, magnetic material in a wide range of end-use applications as energy costs rise and awareness of energy conservation through the use of various electrical appliances grows. The popularity of amorphous iron as a magnetic material to improve the operational efficiency of diverse equipment is increasing as awareness of the environmental implications of equipment with low energy efficiency grows.

Seamless Steel Pipes Market- Due to their numerous advantages over older piping methods, such as ERW (electric resistance welding) pipes, demand for seamless steel pipes has gradually increased over the last half-decade. In addition, rising demand for oil and gas, chemicals, and associated products is fueling overall market expansion. North America, notably the United States, has the biggest demand for seamless steel pipes due to the vast number of oil refineries, nuclear power facilities, and automobile industries.

HDPE Pipes Market- Drinking water is delivered by HDPE pipes. Water shortages are affecting local businesses and community living conditions in a number of places throughout the world. The respective governments are undertaking programs to upgrade their `water infrastructure and drinking water systems, which will inevitably boost HDPE pipe growth in the next years. The market for HDPE pipes is expected to rise due to the constant demand for water infrastructure in all emerging regions.

