Demand response (DR) market size is set to grow by USD 2,251.76 million from 2022-2027; The increasing gap between electricity supply and demand boosts the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand response (DR) market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,251.76 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.81%. The growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 60% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the market in North America, owing to the awareness among end-users about the benefits of DR programs. The US is the second largest energy consumer in the world after China. The rising levels of economic development are further stressing the importance of energy conservation and optimization in commercial facilities in the US. With a view to reducing energy requirements, utility companies are rapidly collaborating with DR aggregators to initiate several energy-saving programs. Similarly, government agencies in the US are constantly amending the directives for end-users and utilities to manage energy sustainably. This will continue to create market demand for DR in the US during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Demand Response (DR) Market 2023-2027

Global Demand Response (DR) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Hardware and software and Service), end-user (Industrial, Residential, and Commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by hardware and software segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Hardware and software are intertwined. They cannot be excluded from the overall DR system. High-end software comprises a wide range of computing capabilities and offers advanced analytics tools to predict energy utilization more accurately. The software reduces the risk of inaccuracy that arises due to manual energy prediction models. During the forecast period, aggregators are expected to focus on developing or selling advanced software tools that will help utilities to enhance their analytics capabilities.

Global Demand Response (DR) Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing gap between electricity supply and demand is notably driving market growth.

The shortage of coal is also affecting electricity generation processes, which is leading to a shortage in the electricity supply.

Similarly, a variation in load demand to a greater extent throughout the year has become a major difficulty that further complicates the situation. Thus, utility and generation companies must constantly match supply and demand throughout the year to ensure the reliability of the power system.

With more variable generation, both transmission and distributor system operators require tools and resources to maintain reliability while addressing the short, steep ramps and moderate load requirements.

Thus, transmission and distribution systems require DR to increase the overall flexibility of the system, such as magnifying balancing areas, increasing the ramping capability of the generation fleet, leveraging dispatchable demand resources, inserting power flow controllers, and raising energy storage to maintain reliability. Therefore, such factors will boost the DR market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increased generation of electricity from clean energy sources is an emerging trend in the market. The governments in many countries are now imposing regulations to increase the percentage of energy generated from clean sources.

The governments in many countries are now imposing regulations to increase the percentage of energy generated from clean sources. This will make traditional energy consumers become energy producers by allowing them to invest in clean energy sources, such as small rooftop solar systems and mid-sized wind farms. This will help electricity consumers to sell extra generation capacity back into the grid through DR programs.

Furthermore, renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind, have the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other adverse environmental impacts from electricity generation.

The multiple government initiatives worldwide on green energy production are going to attract new projects in the renewable energy sectors.

Thus, the anticipation of the large-scale development of renewable power will simplify the implementation of DR programs and fuel the global DR market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing threat of hacking is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The rising number of end-users of DR poses a threat to these automation systems by making the data vulnerable to unauthorized access.

Likewise, wireless devices, such as smart thermostats and smart meters, are highly prone to get hacked. Thus, information related to processes, people, and critical data becomes insecure.

Moreover, DR management software provides an interface for all the hardware that comes under a utility's judication.

An attempt to hack into one system in a network can compromise other systems, leading to a shattering crash down of the entire network.

Furthermore, the modern security threat stipulates dual authentication, multi-layer encryption, and physical tamper detection to protect its hardware, data transmission, and data storage from cyber-attacks.

This high level of security may further increase the overall cost of DR solutions. Therefore, such factors will hinder the DR market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Demand Response (DR) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Demand Response (DR) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Demand Response (DR) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Demand Response (DR) Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Demand Response (DR) Market vendors

Demand Response (DR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,251.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 60% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AutoGrid Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Encycle Corp., Enel Spa, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Landis Gyr AG, Lockheed Martin Corp., LS Power Development LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and ALSTOM SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

