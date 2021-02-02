Demand Science Announces Acquisition of Tidings as Part of Strategic Expansion of B2B Sales Enablement Solutions

DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science, a global buyer intelligence platform with an integrated B2B solution suite that drives growth for hundreds of the world's largest technology companies, today announced the acquisition of Tidings, an on-demand automated newsletter creation SaaS platform that will extend the company's sales enablement and sales intelligence solution suite.

Tidings is Demand Science's second acquisition in the past five months and follows the company's recent announcement that 2020 marked its sixth consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth .

"The acquisition of Tidings fits very well with our strategic roadmap as a Global Buyer Intelligence Platform. By adding relevant content-driven customer engagement through an easy-to-use SaaS business tool, we are able to further extend our solution suite to B2B sales and marketing professionals," explained Peter Cannone, CEO of Demand Science. "Newsletters are an important ingredient of customer engagement. As businesses move to a new normal, legacy sales touches will continue to shift buyer behaviors by leveraging social platforms for information, validation, and research."

Beyond future enhancements and innovations that will be realized through Demand Science's data and artificial intelligence roadmap and deep integration of Tidings into its platform, the acquisition delivers a simple-to-use tool that adds immediate value for Demand Science's customers:

Tidings reduces the average time to create and send compelling email newsletters to customers and prospects from hours to less than 10 minutes through its no-code tools;

The solution works across all major email service providers, uniquely integrates with social channels, and leverages its content delivery engine for sales and marketing professionals;

Delivers open rates and click rates significantly higher than industry averages.

With the acquisition, Demand Science is also bringing on Tidings founder David Mihm as VP, Head of Product, to lead the company's sales intelligence and enablement efforts. Mihm has been a product and digital marketing leader for over a decade. His first SaaS venture, GetListed.org, helped more than three million businesses achieve better search engine visibility prior to its sale to Moz in 2012.

"We know a key pain point for businesses is determining what content to create, and how to do it efficiently," said David Mihm. "Tidings solves this problem for businesses of all sizes with a simple drag-and-drop interface, while also extending the reach of organizations like managed serviced providers and associations trying to maintain communication with customers. Tidings' newest offering enables franchisors and through-channel marketing companies to power brand-approved, mobile-optimized newsletters on behalf of their franchisees and retailers."

Demand Science is a global buyer intelligence platform with an integrated B2B solution suite that drives sales and marketing growth for the world's largest technology and B2B companies. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B demand generation, predictive analytics, data and market intelligence, Demand Science delivers innovative products and services through PureB2B, Klarity, and Cobena to amplify the sales and marketing capabilities of businesses globally.

