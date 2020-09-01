Demand Science Group Acquires Cobena and Adds to Executive Team as It Enters Next Level of Market Growth

DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science Group, the parent company of PureB2B, a leading global provider of full-funnel lead and demand generation for B2B technology companies, today announced it has acquired business intelligence and data sciences firm Cobena and has hired industry veteran Bill Harrigan as SVP of M&A and Corporate Development. Both moves are part of Demand Science Group's (DSG) strategic next-level growth strategy, and come days after the arrival of Peter Cannone as Chief Executive Officer.

"Adding Cobena to our platform of companies furthers our innovative capability to help B2B technology organizations thrive in the age of big data and grow their revenue," said Peter Cannone, CEO of DSG. "The talented Cobena team, through its expertise and powerful data science tools, helps customers understand their current data and predict their company's future, this insight delivers significant competitive advantage and enables them to stay on top of their game." Philippines-based Cobena was founded in 2016, and was recognized in 2019 by APAC Business Insights as one of the fastest-growing business intelligence companies.

Cobena's customers include marquee leaders across industry sectors, Nestle, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Wyeth, McDonald's, Novo Nordisk, Diageo and many more. It is also a major partner of global tech companies Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, Acoustic and Digimind.

DSG also named Bill Harrigan to the newly-created executive team position of SVP of M&A and Corporate Development. Harrigan, who was involved with the Cobena acquisition, is a recognized industry veteran with deep experience in financial services, real estate and growth oriented, middle market investments. Bill brings significant experience to Demand Science Group across corporate development, debt and equity financing, and strategic planning and execution. Mr. Harrigan has been an advisor to Demand Science since 2017.

Prior to DSG, Harrigan served as the Managing Principal of Bateleur Advisors LLC, a private investment and advisory platform. Prior to founding Bateleur, Mr. Harrigan was an investment professional at Aquiline Capital Partners, a financial services private equity firm based in New York. Bill is a graduate of Bucknell University and received his MS in Real Estate, with distinction, from New York University.

"As we noted last week, DSG is entering its next level of growth, and part of that strategy is to expand our talented executive team. We are proud to have Bill here, and his background and skills align perfectly with our broadened focus on building out our already-impressive platform of companies and products that help leaders in the enterprise and mid-market accelerate their sales, marketing and revenue," noted Cannone.

"We are very pleased to be joining the Demand Sciences Group. Over the past four years, Cobena has demonstrated that by combining creativity and data, we can come up with breakthrough innovation to solve some of the toughest business problems. We are excited to bring Cobena's "whole brained approach" to data sciences to the world stage. By leveraging on DSG's vast network of clients, we are looking forward to developing AI-powered platforms to help drive growth and performance in this period of great uncertainty in business," said Francis del Val, President and Co-founder of Cobena Business Analytics & Strategy, Inc.

Demand Science Group creates, nurtures, and launches marketing technology companies that drive sales growth for businesses across a variety of industries. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B demand generation and content marketing, Demand Science Group builds profitable companies by combining established and emerging technologies to create innovative services that deliver business value.

Founded in 2007 by industry and entrepreneurial veterans Melissa Chang and Barry Harrigan, the Demand Science Group portfolio of companies includes: PureB2B, ProspectOne, Demand Science, and Cobena. Based in Danvers, MA, Demand Science Group is continually developing new strategies and technologies to amplify the marketing capabilities of the world's leading businesses.

