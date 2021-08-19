Demand Science Honored on the 2021 Inc. 5000

DANVERS, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global revenue intelligence platform Demand Science today announced its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Demand Science has grown 214% over the past three years and is ranked in the top half of the Inc. 5000. Demand Science is on pace to exceed $100M in revenue for 2021.

"Our team is extremely proud of our work that drives growth for hundreds of the world's largest software, technology, and B2B services companies," said Demand Science CEO Peter Cannone. "We are honored to be recognized by Inc. and look forward to continuing our fast-paced growth in the year ahead."

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Demand Science is a leading B2B marketplace in technology-forward, data-centric products and solutions. Demand Science creates strong ROI for its Middle Market and Enterprise clients by providing a one-stop-shop for data, demand generation, intelligence, content, and analytics solutions for both sales and marketing professionals. To learn more, visit https://demandscience.com.

About Demand Science

is a global revenue intelligence platform that accelerates demand generation for the world's largest software, technology and B2B companies. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B market intelligence, analytics, content trends, and predictive intent, Demand Science delivers healthy data and prioritized buyer insights that align sales and marketing professionals with more qualified audiences.

