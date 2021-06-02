Demand Science Named Fast 50 Company by Boston Business Journal for 6th Consecutive Year

DANVERS, Mass., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world's largest software, technology and B2B services companies, today announced that the company has once again been named to the Boston Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50 list of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. This is the sixth consecutive year the company has received Fast 50 status, which are based on a formula that calculates overall revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

"We are very proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies for the sixth year in a row, but what is even more gratifying is that our remarkable 2021 business acceleration isn't factored into the rankings," said Peter Cannone, CEO of Demand Science. "The foundation of our success is our team's laser focus on providing the most accurate, healthy, recent and relevant B2B data in the industry, which then powers the delivery of innovative, leading-edge solutions that are game-changers for our customers. Our innovation continues to set us apart from others in the industry."

Other Milestones Reached so far in 2021 by Demand Science include:

Five strategic acquisitions since August 2020 .

. Unveiled the Demand Science Global Revenue Intelligence Platform.

Launched innovative AI-driven PurePredict and PurePulse solutions, and furthered the company's capability to predict marketplace intent in ways no one else is doing in the market.

Active customer base of over 1,000 clients, including many of the world's largest technology, software, and B2B services companies.

Six consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth from 2014 through 2020, with a 50%+ CAGR since 2014.

Eight consecutive record revenue months from September 2020 to present.

to present. On track to easily exceed $100 million in revenue in 2021, representing 100% year-over-year organic revenue growth.

About Demand Science

Demand Science is a global Revenue Intelligence Platform that accelerates demand generation for the world's largest software, technology and B2B companies. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B market intelligence, analytics, content trends, and predictive intent, Demand Science delivers healthy data and prioritized buyer insights that align sales and marketing professionals with more qualified audiences.

