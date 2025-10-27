Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys Surpasses $100 Million in Verdicts and Settlements for Florida Injury Victims

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys, a leading Florida personal injury law firm headquartered in Boca Raton, proudly announces a major milestone: over $100 million recovered in verdicts and settlements for clients since the firm opened its doors in 2018.

$100 Million Recovered

Founded by attorneys Alan Siegel and Andrew Odza, the firm has built its reputation on one simple mission: client care over everything. Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys has earned recognition for genuine client care, aggressive trial arguments, and a results-driven approach to representing victims of car accidents, trucking collisions, slip and fall injuries, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury cases across the state.

"When we founded this firm, our mission was simple: to build a practice that put clients first. We don't want our last names posted on our front door; this isn't about us. It's about real clients, real stories, and real results. Hitting $100 million is a reflection of the thousands of lives we've helped rebuild, the families we've fought for, and the standard we've set for what client-centered representation should look like." Said Co-Founder Alan Siegel.

Since 2018, Demand The Limits has expanded from a small Boca Raton office to a multi-office, statewide practice representing clients throughout Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. The firm has positioned itself as one of Florida's most client-focused personal injury law firms.

"As we look ahead, our mission remains the same: to fight for maximum compensation and deliver client-focused representation that sets new standards in personal injury. In 2026, we plan to continue expanding our team, investing in advanced case technology, and deepening our community involvement throughout Florida," said Co-Founder Andrew Odza. "To every client who has trusted us to stand by their side, thank you."

About Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys

Founded in 2018 by attorneys Alan Siegel and Andrew Odza, Demand The Limits Injury Attorneys is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to maximizing compensation for injury victims. With offices in Boca Raton and Orlando, Florida and clients across the state, the firm handles all types of personal injury, car accident, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. The firm operates on a no fee guarantee, meaning clients owe no upfront fees unless the firm wins.

SOURCE Demand the Limits