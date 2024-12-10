Demandbase Announces Expanded Collaboration with Salesforce

The Company's Intent Data is Now Integrated into the Salesforce Sales Cloud Prospecting Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises, today announces it has teamed up with Salesforce to bring its own intent data into the Salesforce Sales Cloud Prospecting Center . This integration leverages Demandbase's extensive data—drawn from over one trillion monthly interactions and 36 billion B2B site visits—to help sales teams identify and prioritize accounts most likely to be in-market for their products. The intent data, seamlessly embedded into the Salesforce Prospecting Center, provides a configurable, intuitive interface, allowing GTM teams to enhance their decision-making process with precision and efficiency.

"We're delighted to bring even greater value to our shared customers through this integration," says Michael Wilczak, chief strategy & development officer at Demandbase. "By embedding our intent data directly into the Salesforce Prospecting Center, we're helping sales teams focus on the most promising leads, enhancing their efficiency and increasing their chances of closing deals. This integration provides a seamless, powerful toolset for our customers, keeping their sales efforts hyper-focused on accounts showing real buying signals. It delivers precision targeting and better sales outcomes—all within the tools they're already using every day."

Key features of the Intent Score integration include:

Unified Prospecting Experience - A user-friendly dashboard enabling sales teams to identify top intent accounts and initiate targeted engagement strategies quickly.

- A user-friendly dashboard enabling sales teams to identify top intent accounts and initiate targeted engagement strategies quickly. Customizable Score Rules - Administrators can fine-tune weighting across various intent data components to align with specific business objectives.

- Administrators can fine-tune weighting across various intent data components to align with specific business objectives. Seamless Integration of CRM and 3P Signals - Integration with Salesforce's Data Cloud enhances data accessibility, ensuring that intent insights are readily available across the entire Salesforce ecosystem.

"With the integration of Intent Score into the Salesforce Prospecting Center, sellers can strike while the iron is hot to identify their next best customer," said Pawan Kumar Adda, senior director, sales cloud product management at Salesforce. "This empowers them to prioritize accounts with the highest likelihood of conversion, optimizing their sales efforts and enhancing overall productivity."

Salesforce Prospecting Center, powered with Intent Score feature was announced at Dreamforce '24 and became available to all Salesforce customers as part of their Sales Cloud subscription with Unlimited Edition or above, starting in October 2024. For more information on how Intent Score can transform your GTM strategy, visit the Salesforce Sales Engagement product page.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises to identify and target the right customers, at the right time, with the right message. With a unified view of intent data, AI-powered insights, and prescriptive actions, go-to-market teams can seamlessly align and execute with confidence. Thousands of businesses depend on Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and technology stacks - all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you scale your GTM strategy, visit www.demandbase.com .

