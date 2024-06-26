Demandbase Announces New Integration with Gong for More Targeted and Impactful Customer Engagement

The Companies Release the First Phase in a Series of Planned Product Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announced it has launched a new integration that is the first in a series of product development plans with Gong, the leader in revenue intelligence. The integration aims to improve the user experience for Demandbase and Gong customers by enabling sellers to drive efficiencies by creating a targeted people list with Demandbase data that can be added directly into flows in Gong Engage, Gong's AI-powered sales engagement solution.

"Our goal is to bring the power of Demandbase data, insights and actions directly into the flow of work for advertisers, marketers and sellers," said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy & development officer at Demandbase. "This integration with Gong surfaces relevant contact and account intelligence right in Gong Engage to make it easy for salespeople to sync and add contacts to Gong. There's a lot for our joint customers to get excited about, and we look forward to sharing more soon."

Gong Engage is a full-cycle sales engagement solution for creating, managing, and converting pipeline. Engage provides sellers with a single view of their company's history with an account, providing complete context, and making personalization easier. To help prioritize where to focus, Engage provides AI-powered recommendations for critical tasks to action based on the context of customer interactions and allows collaboration across the account team and leadership for efficiency. With Demandbase's leading B2B account-based platform, today's launch is aimed at making it even easier for Gong Engage users to access the account and contact information they need in one place, simplifying their workflows and giving them the insights to engage and close the right accounts with accuracy and efficiency. Specifically:

Sellers will be able to search Demandbase's entire third-party company and contact database, get a clearer picture of overall account and contact engagement, set up Connections, and more.

Marketers will gain a new channel for integrated campaigns that include sellers' workflows.

"In today's complex sales environment, it is essential that teams are equipped with the right insights that will allow them to take the right action at the right time to drive revenue success," said Eran Aloni, EVP of Ecosystem at Gong. "Combining Gong Engage with Demandbase's account-based go to market capabilities will help sales and marketing teams make more informed decisions to drive greater alignment, grow pipeline, and ultimately close more deals."

In the future, Demandbase and Gong customers will be able to benefit from additional data integrations between the two platforms through an embedded page within the Gong Platform as well as through Gong data within Demandbase.

For more information, please visit https://partners.demandbase.com/integrations/gong.

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. Our account-based technology unites sales and marketing teams around insights that you can understand and facilitates quick actions across systems and channels to deliver big wins. It's flexible, scalable ABM built for you.

