Demandbase Announces Shanah Zamost as New Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announces the strategic hire of experienced human resources leader Shanah Zamost as its chief people officer. Zamost, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, brings more than 20 years of human resources experience to Demandbase, spanning a variety of HR functions, industries, and company stages.

"As a people-first organization, we're thrilled to welcome Shanah as our chief people officer," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer of Demandbase. "We believe Shanah's extensive experience leading teams, developing programs to reward performance, and bringing more transparency are just what we need for our next phase of growth as a global company, and will add tremendous value for our most important stakeholders: our employees."

In her most recent position, she led the global HRBP, employee relations, and HR operations teams at NetApp. Notably, she developed the foundations of a new performance culture at the company. Prior to NetApp, Zamost spent close to five years at Twitter, leading a global HR business partner team, providing strategic partnership to members of the executive team, and leading the global talent management function. During her tenure she helped lead the rollout of pay transparency, shepherded the organization through a remote-first cultural transformation, and led a full redesign of the talent development lifecycle, leveling framework, and role expectations.

Earlier in her career, Zamost spent time in a variety of HRBP and compensation roles at Pinterest, Square (now Block), Sony Pictures Entertainment, NBCUniversal, and GE. She holds a master's degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University and bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Michigan.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Demandbase as its chief people officer during this exciting time of strategic growth," Zamost says. "My priority will be developing programs and strategies that will make Demandbase an even greater place to work, which in turn will help our incredible team better serve our customers."

Zamost's appointment follows the high-profile hirings of Kelly Hopping as chief marketing officer and Michael Wilczak as the chief strategy and development officer in September.

