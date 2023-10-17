Demandbase Celebrates Big Q3 Wins with Customers ADP, VSP Vision Care, Cox Automotive, and MarketSource

Welcomes New Customers Aptitude, Securian Financial, and Additional Marquee Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announces Q3 customer wins including important renewals and upsells, new relationships, and customer achievements. This quarter, Demandbase earned contract renewals and/or expansions with numerous high-profile customers including ADP and welcomed new clients such as Aptitude , Computer Generated Solutions , and Securian Financial .

Demandbase also proudly highlights the remarkable successes of its customers, as evidenced by their outstanding results.

Cox Automotives' inside sales consultant hits 100% of weekly KPIs with Demandbase Sales Intelligence

Cox inside sales consultant Annie Phengsy partners with fleet customers to understand their business and the challenges they face when maintaining their fleets. She's passionate about working with clients to solve their service challenges and maximize uptime through Fleet Service offerings.

As a salesperson, Annie's willingness to adopt a new sales tool depended on its ability to help her find the right contacts and get accurate contact information. Now she uses Demandbase daily to better understand her accounts, get contacts details, track leadership changes, and more to inform her outreach efforts.

Since using Demandbase, Annie has:

Consistently hit 100% of her weekly opportunity creation goal

Been able to get past gatekeepers and secure meetings with account decision-makers

In her words, "If we didn't have Demandbase, we'd have a longer sales process, and we'd close fewer deals without the easy access to the information we need to nurture and close pipeline."

( Read full case study )

VSP Vision Care boosts account engagement while saving budget with Demandbase One™ orchestration and advertising

One of the first advertising campaigns VSP® Vision Care ran with Demandbase delivered impressive results and saw them spending less than they had on similar strategies in the past. Marketing Program Manager Lynne Skyrme credits those results and the saved budget to the ability to be very specific with who they wanted to target, and having the right message targeted to the right people at the right accounts.

They ran the campaign across different business units for almost three months, achieving impressive results:

Reached 93% of targeted accounts

56% clicked on the ad

63% visited their site

In addition, the company is starting to use Demandbase to improve customer retention and is making more informed, data-driven decisions. Lynne puts it this way, "Demandbase is helping us tie together data from various systems to understand overall what's happening with an account. And that's helping us make smarter business decisions."

( Read full case study )

MarketSource builds brand awareness, exceeds advertising benchmarks, and moves accounts through their funnel with Demandbase One™

MarketSource is a sales acceleration company focused on delivering better outcomes for many of the world's most iconic brands. As such, their own brand is often hidden behind their customers' and one of their first goals as they embarked on their account-based marketing journey was to increase their own brand awareness.

They started small, experimenting with display advertising. It was so successful they expanded to more segments and aligned their campaigns to journey stages, generating results like these:

Exceeded all advertising benchmarks — lift, visits, clicks, and more — in some cases doubling click-through rates as compared to the benchmarks

Moved 100% of accounts at least one stage forward in the pipeline

Drove high adoption and alignment across sales and marketing

Head of Marketing, Karen Salamone, summed up the impact this way, "If you took Demandbase away, we wouldn't be able to dynamically segment our customers or have the insights to make intelligent decisions about our marketing and sales strategy."

( Read full case study )

Additional Awards and Momentum

Punctuating this quarter's success, Demandbase earned International Business "Stevie" awards for Best B2B Product of the Year and Best Customer Service Department of the Year, and was named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ 2023 Customers' Choice based on feedback and ratings from its customers. See the full report to learn more.

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. We combine your sales and marketing data with our validated B2B data and AI to create Account Intelligence that informs every step of your buyer's journey.

