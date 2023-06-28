Demandbase Celebrates New and Renewing Relationships with Customers T-Mobile, Sprout Social, BNY Mellon, Appcast, Quest Diagnostics, Kraton, and Others

News provided by

Demandbase

28 Jun, 2023, 08:22 ET

The Smarter GTM™ Company Showcases Success with Customer Tricentis

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company that uses AI to help B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announces new customer relationships, significant wins, and noteworthy accomplishments achieved by existing customers. This quarter, the company earned contract renewals and/or expansions with numerous high profile customers, including T-Mobile, Sprout Social, BNY Mellon, and Appcast. Demandbase also added noteworthy new clients to its roster, including Quest Diagnostics and Kraton, among others.

As the company continues to grow and innovate, so have its customers, as seen in these success results.

Tricentis grows BDR pipeline 31% using Demandbase's orchestration and advertising

The Tricentis marketing ops team was looking to expand and energize their GTM strategy to better align with a shift toward becoming more enterprise and product-focused with targeted accounts. After scrutinizing their existing ABM and ABM-adjacent platforms, the team decided not only to continue using Demandbase, but to expand their partnership to include orchestration and advertising.

As a result, Tricentis has enjoyed:

  • A 31% increase in year-over-year pipeline created by its BDR team
  • Reduced customer churn
  • Improved relations between sales and the BDR teams

Jay Melton, senior director, Marketing Operations & Business Development, said, "The orchestration piece has been a big score for us, and the ability to get granular within advertising was really key."

(Read full case study.)

To ensure its customers' ongoing success, Demandbase is committed to continuous innovation, as exemplified by the recent releases of prescriptive sales dashboards, Buying Group AI, and more.

To learn more about how other customers are winning with Demandbase, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/resources/case-studies/.

About Demandbase
Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. We combine your sales and marketing data with our validated B2B data to create what we call Account Intelligence. Better data makes better AI. That's Smarter GTM™.

SOURCE Demandbase

Also from this source

ABM Trailblazer Demandbase Announces Buying Group AI, the Next Breakthrough in B2B

Demandbase Named a Notable Vendor in Account-Based Selling Technologies Landscape Report, Q2 2023 by Independent Research Firm

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.