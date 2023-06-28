Demandbase Celebrates New and Renewing Relationships with Customers T-Mobile, Sprout Social, BNY Mellon, Appcast, Quest Diagnostics, Kraton, and Others

The Smarter GTM™ Company Showcases Success with Customer Tricentis

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that uses AI to help B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announces new customer relationships, significant wins, and noteworthy accomplishments achieved by existing customers. This quarter, the company earned contract renewals and/or expansions with numerous high profile customers, including T-Mobile , Sprout Social , BNY Mellon , and Appcast . Demandbase also added noteworthy new clients to its roster, including Quest Diagnostics and Kraton , among others.

As the company continues to grow and innovate, so have its customers, as seen in these success results.

Tricentis grows BDR pipeline 31% using Demandbase's orchestration and advertising

The Tricentis marketing ops team was looking to expand and energize their GTM strategy to better align with a shift toward becoming more enterprise and product-focused with targeted accounts. After scrutinizing their existing ABM and ABM-adjacent platforms, the team decided not only to continue using Demandbase, but to expand their partnership to include orchestration and advertising.

As a result, Tricentis has enjoyed:

A 31% increase in year-over-year pipeline created by its BDR team

Reduced customer churn

Improved relations between sales and the BDR teams

Jay Melton, senior director, Marketing Operations & Business Development, said, "The orchestration piece has been a big score for us, and the ability to get granular within advertising was really key."

To ensure its customers' ongoing success, Demandbase is committed to continuous innovation, as exemplified by the recent releases of prescriptive sales dashboards , Buying Group AI , and more.

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. We combine your sales and marketing data with our validated B2B data to create what we call Account Intelligence. Better data makes better AI. That's Smarter GTM™.

