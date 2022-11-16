Demandbase Delivers Fully-Integrated Account-Based Marketing (ABM) for HubSpot CRM and Microsoft Dynamics 365

New integrations mean customers of all major CRMs can now take full advantage of Demandbase's capabilities, with bidirectional sync and more automated go-to-market workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announced native, bidirectional integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and HubSpot CRM. This integration enables customers to use their CRM of choice to hit their revenue goals with zero waste, by identifying, engaging, and focusing their resources on accounts and prospects who are most likely to buy.

Dynamics 365 and HubSpot customers will now be able to push their CRM data into Demandbase One to inform and automate workflows, such as Lead-to-Account mapping, and tracking and taking action on engagement. Powered by a combination of the customer's data, Demandbase's proprietary data, and AI — what we call Account Intelligence — they will also be able to see and act on Demandbase intent and engagement data within their CRM. Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers, who have had access to integrated Demandbase sales intelligence, will now be able to see Demandbase engagement data along with sales intelligence in one unified view. For HubSpot customers, today's announcement expands the number of workflows they can automate beyond what is already available with Demandbase's HubSpot Marketing Automation integration. Both of these integrations improve orchestration, delivering greater sales and marketing alignment, and a friction-free experience.

"These integrations ensure our customers who use Dynamics 365 and HubSpot CRM realize the full value of the Demandbase platform," says Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer at Demandbase. "Pairing Demandbase natively with the CRM allows our customers to orchestrate a seamless go-to-market motion with full alignment between marketing and sales. We're providing the full power of our Account Intelligence in these connected systems and saving sales and marketing teams time by providing them actionable insights wherever they want to consume them. The result is better performance with less manual effort at every stage of the customer journey."

With these integrations, customers can use their own CRM data to build lists and filters in the Demandbase One platform. They can define selectors, set up orchestration, create Demandbase campaigns, visualize and apply Demandbase intent and predictive scores, analyze journeys, and build reports. In addition, customers can write valuable Demandbase data and insights to their own Dynamics or HubSpot CRM instances. This creates unity between Demandbase and their CRM, and gives customers a single user interface in which they can view all Account Intelligence. Accurate account identification, combined with their CRM data, also means better predictive models, marketing and sales alerts, personalization opportunities, and more.

