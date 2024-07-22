Demandbase Designated a Leader in B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Company Receives Highest Possible Scores in Innovation, Engagement Channels: Advertising, Journey Orchestration: Adaptive Workflows, Audience Segmentation: Buying Groups, and Fit Modeling criteria

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises, today announces it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms, Q3 2024." The Forrester report consists of an evaluation of 12 B2B revenue marketing platforms across 23 criteria. The research identified the most significant providers through extensive research, analysis, and scoring.

The report states that Demandbase "excels with account-based advertising and overall platform flexibility." Additionally, the report noted that Demandbase is "particularly relevant for large enterprises focusing on revenue marketing strategies that require robust account modeling, advanced ad targeting, multi-channel orchestration, and data augmentation and integration capabilities."

"We're honored to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester in this report," says Umberto Milletti, chief R&D officer at Demandbase. "We were especially pleased to receive the highest score possible in the innovation criterion, as that is the core of what we do at Demandbase. Just this year, we were the first GTM platform to release multiple buyer journeys for ABM customers and, in January, we rolled out AI-powered advertising innovations , like AI-Powered Campaign Outcomes. We commit to continue this work for our customers and the broader industry, as we all strive to make revenue marketing even more powerful."

The Forrester report mentions that "Demandbase has a strong market presence, particularly in the enterprise sector, and is widely recognized as a pioneer in ABM." It went on to state that "reference customers praised Demandbase for its strong support, strategic collaboration, and robust ABM capabilities."

Demandbase earned the highest possible scores in the following criteria:

Innovation

Engagement Channels: Personalization

Engagement Channels: Advertising

Journey Orchestration: Application Integrations

Journey Orchestration: Adaptive Workflows

Audience Segmentation: Buying Groups

Fit Modeling

To learn more, visit here .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprise sales and marketing teams, designed to make every moment and every dollar count. That's because when the stakes are high, aligning revenue teams to act with precision and confidence is the difference between crushing the quarter or falling short. Since creating the category in 2013, Demandbase continues to revolutionize the way B2B companies go to market with AI-powered insights and industry-leading impact.

SOURCE Demandbase