Demandbase Earns ISO 27001:2013 Certification by Schellman & Company, LLC

Prestigious Certification Affirms Demandbase's Commitment to Security & Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces it has been ISO 27001:2013 certified by Schellman & Company, LLC. Demandbase has always been committed to protecting customer data, and this new credential is a testament to the extensive work that goes in behind the scenes to ensure adherence to the most stringent security practices. Demandbase One and InsideView's business-to-business data and intelligence platform systems, support, development, and operations are now ISO 27001:2013 certified, and customers can enjoy further peace of mind knowing their data is protected at the highest level.

"Achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification is a huge milestone that allows us to provide further assurance of our continued commitment to information security," says Andrew Epstein, General Counsel at Demandbase. "Trust is essential in this business. While we already use ISO 27001:2013 certified infrastructure providers, this demonstrates to customers and employees that we protect their data throughout our infrastructure and our platform."

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) states that ISO/IEC 27001:2013 "specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization."

To learn more or view the complete ISO certificate directory, please visit https://www.schellman.com/certificate-directory .

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

