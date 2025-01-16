Demandbase Expands Integration with Gong to Streamline Sales and Marketing Workflows

New Features Unlock Robust Data Insights, Stronger Alignment, and Faster Decision-Making in account-based go-to-market activities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in account-based GTM for B2B enterprises, today announced new integrations with Gong , the revenue AI company. Building on their initial integration designed to improve the user experience for both Gong Engage and Demandbase customers, this release makes contact, intent, and engagement data accessible within both platforms. This allows revenue teams to carry out account-based sales engagement activities from a single pane of glass leveraging intent and engagement data from Demandbase One™and customer interaction data from Gong.

"We're thrilled about the progress of our development efforts with Gong so far and looking forward to all the innovation still to come," said Umberto Milletti, chief R&D and product officer at Demandbase. "By embedding Demandbase's rich account-based insights directly into Gong Engage through an iframe, and seamlessly incorporating customer interaction data from Gong into Demandbase, we're empowering revenue teams to make smarter, faster decisions within their daily workflows. This can further improve their precision in targeting and engagement, helping ensure that every action is backed by strong data."

The initial integration between Demandbase and Gong enables sellers to search Demandbase's entire third-party company and contact database, get a clearer picture of overall account and contact engagement, set up Connections, and more within Gong Engage. It also allows marketers to gain a new channel for integrated campaigns that include sellers' workflows.

The new integrations offers the following additions to mutual Demandbase and Gong Engage customers:

Seamless Access to Key Data : Gong Engage users can view Demandbase company, contact, intent, and engagement data within Gong Engage, streamlining research and prospecting.

: Gong Engage users can view Demandbase company, contact, intent, and engagement data within Gong Engage, streamlining research and prospecting. Simplified Workflows for Sellers : Sales teams can access the account information they need in one place, making it easier to prioritize, engage, and close the right accounts without switching tools.

: Sales teams can access the account information they need in one place, making it easier to prioritize, engage, and close the right accounts without switching tools. Enhanced Data for Marketers : Gong customer interaction data is available in Demandbase, to enrich account scoring and engagement metrics.

: Gong customer interaction data is available in Demandbase, to enrich account scoring and engagement metrics. Actionable Insights for GTM teams: In addition to sellers, marketers can use insights from Gong calls to create segmented account lists for more personalized and effective outreach.

"With a wide array of solutions available to go-to-market teams, this expanded integration between Demandbase and Gong is designed to help them maximize their efficiency and impact," said Ashi Aber, head of tech partnerships at Gong. "By unifying real-time engagement data with rich account insights, this collaboration will help organizations drive better alignment and deliver tailored customer experiences across their account-based sales and marketing initiatives."

The new integration features are currently available to mutual Gong Engage and Demandbase customers. Future planned development efforts between Demandbase and Gong will be revealed as they are released. For more information, please visit https://partners.demandbase.com/integrations/gong .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises to identify and target the right customers, at the right time, with the right message. With a unified view of intent data, AI-powered insights, and prescriptive actions, go-to-market teams can seamlessly align and execute with confidence. Thousands of businesses depend on Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and technology stacks - all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you scale your GTM strategy, visit www.demandbase.com .

SOURCE Demandbase