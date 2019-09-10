Demandbase Extends the Use of ABM Technology Beyond B2B to Support Philanthropic Initiatives

[Click to Tweet] : Demandbase is proud to partner with the Challenged Athletes Foundation ( @CAFoundation ) in helping to develop an #ABM strategy that will generate partnerships, corporate giving and more. https://demandb.se/3129bEu

"Giving back to the community has always been a core value of our company and over the years, we have donated our time, resources and technology to a variety of organizations. While ABM adoption has skyrocketed in B2B, the fundamental principle of marketing to people at work, both through targeting more charitable companies or specific industries, has enormous potential for nonprofits and the lives of the people they support," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase. "I'm personally very motivated by the programs we are embarking on with CAF and was excited to kick off the program this past weekend at the Giant Race in San Francisco. To understand the potential impact, I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes and listen to the stories of the lives changed by CAF ."

With Demandbase, CAF will be able to leverage Artificial Intelligence-powered intent data to more accurately identify and reach prospective donors. Demandbase will help CAF build and manage target audiences, reach new and existing audiences through Account-Based Advertising, personalize CAF's website, and measure advertising impact along with engagement, conversions and donations at the account level.

"We are excited to partner with Demandbase on our digital marketing strategy to introduce new supporters to our mission and drive more online donations," said Laura Stein, CAF's senior director of marketing. "We hope that the success of our Demandbase-powered ABM campaigns will generate new income that will directly increase access to expensive adaptive sports equipment and opportunities for people with physical challenges to be empowered by sport."

Demandbase has supported various nonprofits through employee volunteerism, including Path Forward, Rise Against Hunger, Raphael House, Red Cross Blood Drives, Bowery Mission for Women in New York City, Adopt-a-Family, GLIDE and other organizations.

For more information about Demandbase's partnership with CAF, please visit our blog .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, engage, close and measure progress against best-fit accounts. The biggest and fastest growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce and others rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500 and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue . For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $112 million has been raised and over 26,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all fifty states and seventy countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF's outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it's a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF's mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

SOURCE Demandbase

Related Links

http://www.demandbase.com

