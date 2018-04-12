Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies

[Click-to-Tweet]: .@Demandbase announces the launch of ABM Analytics, allowing marketers to measure & compare full-funnel performance of their ABM initiatives #ABMSummit https://demandb.se/2Iw49Xi

"The ability to measure and articulate the effectiveness and impact of ABM programs is important to long-term ABM success," said Alisa Groocock, Research Director, SiriusDecisions. "ABM solutions that bring extended measurement visibility can better support critical decision-making, and as a result, enable ABM programs to grow more quickly."

ABM Analytics is part of Demandbase's ABM Platform and is designed to deliver insights to decision-makers and practitioners tasked with driving an ABM strategy, from awareness and engagement to conversion and closed revenue. Using the solution, marketers can monitor the health of their ABM strategies by examining the progress of their most valued accounts through the buying cycle; create side-by-side comparisons of audiences with different revenue ranges, employee sizes or verticals to understand how their segments perform at every stage of the funnel; understand the performance of individual marketing tactics such as advertising or direct mail; diagnose problems and opportunities along the customer journey and take targeted actions to improve performance; and build credibility throughout the organization by sharing transparent ABM progress reports.

"For years, B2B marketers have struggled to connect disparate data sitting at agencies, in their web log files and CRM to measure the true impact of their marketing programs," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase. "Our new analytics functionality leverages the best practices from some of the world's most sophisticated B2B marketers and brings them to life for every company, no matter where they are on their ABM journey."

ABM Analytics connects data across advertising systems, marketing automation, content management, Web Analytics tools, and CRM systems, which gives marketers a single view into which accounts are responding to ads, engaging with content, moving into sales cycles and contributing to revenue. Marketers can put their performance in context using either comparisons against an automatically-generated lookalike control group or any other audience. This comparison functionality provides a better understanding of which stages of the funnel are performing well, and alternately, which are underperforming against expectations, so that marketers can continue to improve their ABM campaigns.

"Demandbase's ABM Analytics has been a game changer for Alfresco," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of Alfresco. "We are now able to see a clear comparison within our target audiences for the first time, resulting in 25 percent higher engagement from accounts that were identified using intent data from Demandbase's Account Selection."

For more information on ABM Analytics, please visit our blog post, "The 4 Dimensions of Account-Based Measurement."

