Demandbase More than Doubles Mobile and Company Data in Demandbase One

Massive Data Increase Fuels Sharper Intelligence in Account Targeting and Strengthens Ability to Reach Mobile Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces significant growth in the volume of mobile numbers and company data within its Account Intelligence Platform that supports the full Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ Suite. The new data coverage includes more than 47 million companies globally — those with enough size to be relevant in B2B go-to-market — plus 104 million contacts, more than 25 million mobile numbers, and a total of more than 33 million direct dials. This extraordinary lift in data volume supports customers who have an increasingly global go-to-market strategy. The growth also affirms the company's position as a leading B2B data provider, empowering customers to target their buyers more effectively as well as reach today's mobile workforce with ease.

"The pandemic has fundamentally changed the ways in which work. Employees are no longer tethered to their desks and instead are conducting business everywhere they go," says Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer of Demandbase. "This means the capability to reach prospects at their office is no longer sufficient. GTM teams must now reach prospects while they are on-the-go. We're enabling this for our customers by massively expanding the number of mobile phone numbers available within our account intelligence platform. I'm absolutely thrilled that we've been able to achieve this extraordinary growth in volumes without compromising the accuracy and reliability that is a hallmark of our personal data."

As sales and marketing have become data-dominated fields, the value in software applications hinges on the data they provide. These numbers confirm Demandbase's position as a top-tier data company, consistently growing and paving the path for its customers to execute a Smarter GTM™.

To learn more or request a demo, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/demo-request/ .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

SOURCE Demandbase