Demandbase Named a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Account-Based Marketing Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that uses AI to help B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announces it has been recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Account-Based Marketing Platforms. Gartner defines account-based marketing platforms as a technology that enables marketers to run ABM programs at scale, including account selection, planning, engagement, and reporting. Fifty-two verified end users of Demandbase One™ weighed in with their opinions, of which 96% scored the platform with four or five stars and 90% said they would recommend it to others.

"We believe, seeing these strong reviews from our customers in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' report helps us to know we're succeeding in serving them and staying ahead of their needs," says Jon Miller, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "We work hard to exceed our customers' expectations, as seen in our ongoing innovations, such as Buying Group AI , prescriptive sales dashboards , and the first 100% Free Account Identification solution , as well as our Bronze American Business 'Stevie' Award for Best Support Strategy & Technical Implementation. We believe this recognition confirms we're on the right track, helping customers beat their revenue goals efficiently."

This Customers' Choice recognition complements Demandbase's recent recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for ABM platforms. In the Magic Quadrant™ report, ABM vendors are evaluated for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"For me, Demandbase has always been my staple ABM platform, I've seen the ROI and I truly believe in the data and the intent," says Mandy Hanson, director, global account-based marketing at Lacework. "I wouldn't want to do ABM without Demandbase. It's the backbone of all of my programs."

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for decision makers. In the account-based marketing platforms market, Gartner Peer Insights published 322 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending April 30, 2023. Demandbase was one of only two providers to be recognized as a Customers' Choice, which means the company had to meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

To learn more, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/resources/report/gartner-peer-insights-customers-choice-2023/ .

