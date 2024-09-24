Demandbase Named a Leader in 56 Key G2 Fall 2024 Reports

Company lauded for account-based advertising, account-based analytics, buyer intent data providers, marketing account intelligence, sales intelligence, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises, today announced that Demandbase OneTM has been recognized as a leader in 56 G2 Fall 2024 Reports spanning 12 categories. In addition, the company was designated a high performer in 18 reports and singled out with badges for being the platform users are most likely to recommend, being the easiest to do business with, and excellence in support, relationships, and meeting requirements.

"We're grateful to our customers for once again bringing us to the top of the G2 charts," says Kelly Hopping, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "At the heart of our success is our commitment to ensuring our platform exceeds the evolving needs of our users. This recognition, especially being named the platform that users are most likely to recommend, reflects our focus on building strong customer relationships and delivering business results that matter. Our vision is to continue pushing the boundaries to help transform the way our customers go to market."

The G2 Grid® reports are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Demandbase customers have been effusive in their acclaim for the Demandbase One™ platform. This is a small sampling of comments from recent customer reviews:

Sophisticated Go-to-Market Toolset & Account Intelligence "Demandbase offers a sophisticated suite of tools for marketing & sales teams. Our program has had great success taking full advantage of advertising tools such as predictive scoring, intent models, and personalization to not only identify our best accounts but serve up the right ads at the right moment. The Demandbase team is an absolute pleasure to work with and feels more like an extension of our own team rather than an external partner. They foster a highly collaborative cross functional environment and empower us to stay on the forefront of ABM innovation."

Plan, Execute, and Measure Account-Based Strategies with Demandbase One "I like that there is not much configuration required to link and integrate this platform with our software, allowing for quick implementation, setting it apart from other programs. I also love the ease of use of the model builder to predict potential patterns and score them based on the model objectives. Demandbase has an account-based experience (ABX) solution that connects everything that matters to success in the business world."

Get Great, High-Impact Results with Demandbase "We have been using Demandbase for several months now and have had great success with the tool. I like it because it gives me the opportunity to find audiences and tailor our messages to their needs in order to attract them to our products, get them to interact with us, and engage them with the company. It also allows us to track their interests and personalize our interactions."



The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence. To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from other active Demandbase users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-abm-platform/reviews .

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises to identify and target the right customers, at the right time, with the right message. With a unified view of intent data, AI-powered insights, and prescriptive actions, go-to-market teams can seamlessly align and execute with confidence. Thousands of businesses depend on Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and technology stacks - all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you scale your GTM strategy, visit www.demandbase.com.

