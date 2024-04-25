Demandbase Named a Market Leader by Research In Action for Revenue Marketing Automation

GTM Platform Named Once Again on the Important Vendor Selection Matrix™

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announces it has been honored by Research In Action as a Market Leader for 2024 on its Vendor Selection Matrix™ for Revenue Marketing Automation Solutions. Top vendors are chosen for breadth and depth of solution offering, customer satisfaction, price vs value ratio, vision, innovation, and more based on feedback from 1,000 buyer companies. Demandbase received the highest rating possible across all three categories of Market Presence, Growth Rate, and Customer Traction.

"Our category is changing a lot right now and is sure to evolve more in the coming months and years," said Todd Alsup, VP of product marketing at Demandbase. "We're pleased to be recognized by Research In Action as a Market Leader in this crowded and evolving space, and we look forward to helping shape and influence the market as we continue our mission of redefining how B2B companies go to market."

In the past year, Demandbase has continued to expand its GTM platform at a breathtaking pace. To name just a few highlights, the company has:

Launched AI-Powered Campaign Outcomes , which helps optimize every advertising impression and campaign strategy to maximize the goals selected, along with Campaign Influence Metrics.

Launched Buying Group AI , which is expected to revolutionize the B2B market as much as the shift from leads to accounts

Previously, Research In Action announced Demandbase as a Top Global Marketing Automation Vendor for 2022 and the #1 Global Leader on Account-Based Marketing Vendor Matrix in 2021. To learn more, please visit https://researchinaction.de/template/

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. Our account-based technology unites sales and marketing teams around insights that you can understand and facilitates quick actions across systems and channels to deliver big wins. It's flexible, scalable ABM built for you.

