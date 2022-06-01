Demandbase Once Again Designated as the Leader on SPARK Matrix™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS) Recognizes the Company as a Technology Leader with High Customer Impact and Technology Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces that it has been recognized as the leader among account-based marketing (ABM) platforms on the SPARK MatrixTM for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms. Established by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (QKS), SPARK Matrix includes the positioning of leading ABM vendors with a global impact. This is the second consecutive year that Demandbase has been in the top spot for technology leaders with high customer impact and technology excellence, ranking above all other vendors on the Matrix.

"Demandbase started as an ABM technology, and we're thrilled that we repeatedly are recognized as the leading ABM platform. The category is constantly growing and changing, and we're proud to be playing a key role in that," says Jon Miller, chief marketing officer of Demandbase. "That said, our solutions have gone beyond 'just ABM.' Demandbase injects Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and helps companies master a smarter go-to-market across ABM, advertising, B2B data, and sales intelligence."

Last year, Demandbase launched the Account-Based Experience (ABX) movement, the forward-looking, customer-centric iteration of ABM. Since then, the company has consistently elevated its go-to-market (GTM) suite of products to better equip B2B revenue teams for success. With its robust Account Intelligence and industry-leading technology, Demandbase continues to set the bar high for ABM and GTM.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform market research includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends and future market outlook. The study provides a comprehensive market forecast analysis of the global market and the overall market adoption rate as well. The research includes detailed competition analysis and vendor evaluation with the proprietary SPARK Matrix analysis.

To access the SPARK Matrix, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market_research/spark-matrix-account-based-marketing-abm-platform-2022/ .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

