Demandbase Once Again Named in the Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in this year's Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions. To us, being recognized in this Market Guide for a second year signifies Demandbase's commitment to delivering depth, breadth, variety, and the highest quality B2B data in the market.

"We're known for our go-to-market platform, but at its core is data — the combination of our customer's data, our data, and AI that we call Account Intelligence," said Jon Miller, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "We believe, being part of this Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions yet again is a great recognition of the value of our B2B data, including contacts, companies, technographics, and intent. Whether a customer uses our data inside our platform or imported into their own tools, we're all-in on helping our customers use data to go to market smarter and grow their revenue in the most efficient way possible."

The Market Guide states, "Revenue data solutions (RDS) provide proprietary, third-party and AI/ML-driven customer data to commercial teams. They make this data accessible as a stand-alone offering and/or through a SaaS product for integration into various technologies across the revenue tech stack. Data-driven commercial teams rely on RDS' actionable context and guidance to prioritize and engage buyers. RDS solutions are used across functions to facilitate scoring, planning, business analytics and data management."

Also, according to this report:

"By 2026, 65% of B2B sales organizations will transition from intuition-based to data-driven decision making using technology that unites workflow, data, and analytics".

"By 2026, B2B organizations unifying commercial strategies and leveraging multithreaded commercial engagements will realize revenue growth that outperforms their competition by 50%".

Sales operations leaders looking to invest in RDS should rationalize what data is most critical to support their identified business outcomes and then explore revenue technology integration options beyond CRM/SFA that enable data transfer between systems to improve actionability and digestibility.

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions," Alyssa Cruz, Sandhya Mahadevan, Alan Antin, April 25, 2023

