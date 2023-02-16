Demandbase Raises $175 Million in New Financing

Investment from Vista Credit Partners Will Further Accelerate Platform Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announced $175 million in financing from Vista Credit Partners , a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners and strategic credit and financing partner focused on the enterprise software, data, and technology markets. The investment will be used strategically to support Demandbase's next wave of platform innovation. This comes on the heels of a successful Q4 and FY2022, including strong revenue growth and record Q4 bookings.

"We're incredibly energized by this financing, which will enable us to execute on the big plans we have in store for new innovation and growth," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer of Demandbase. "Our company has innovated at a record pace over the last year and shown massive potential to transform how B2B companies go-to-market through new offerings and enhancements to our core product. This is always important, but right now, in an economy where every company needs to do more with less, it's essential. We're empowering teams to work smarter to achieve their revenue goals, using fewer resources and enjoying greater results."

The past year marked a number of important innovations and company milestones for Demandbase, including:

"Demandbase is revolutionizing the GTM experience and driving results for B2B companies. Vista Credit Partners seeks to partner with companies that have a strong market position and a mission-critical product suite with the ability to transform their respective industries," said David Flannery, president, Vista Credit Partners. "We're thrilled to partner with Gabe and the entire Demandbase team as they look to continue their path of innovation and build meaningful solutions for their customers."

In addition to business growth and platform innovation, Demandbase has been consistently recognized for outstanding company culture and customer satisfaction. In 2022, Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® named the company one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™, Best Workplaces for Millennials™, Best Workplaces in Technology™, Best Medium Workplaces, and Best Workplaces for Parents™. Furthermore, Demandbase was a Leader in 39 G2 Spring reports, 40 Summer reports, 39 Fall reports, and 39 Winter 2023 reports (which are based on real user reviews), as well as earned four "Top Rated" Awards by TrustRadius and "Most Loved" Award for Sales Intelligence.

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By aligning your sales and marketing teams around a combination of your data, our data, and artificial intelligence — what we call Account Intelligence — so you can identify, engage, and focus your time and money on the accounts most likely to buy. That's Smarter GTM™.

About Vista Credit Partners

Vista Credit Partners (VCP) is the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners and is a strategic investor and financing partner focused on the growing enterprise software, data, and technology market. VCP employs a highly disciplined approach to credit investing while maintaining flexibility to pursue investments offering the best relative value and investing across the capital structure. Since formation in 2013 and as of December 31, 2022, VCP has deployed over $9.7 billion and grown to over $6.6 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.vistacreditpartners.com.

Vista Credit Partners offers solutions tailored to strategic objectives with growth-friendly terms and long-term investment horizons across both the private and broadly syndicated markets, sourcing deals directly from founder-led companies, through sponsor relationships, and from its deep network of experts, advisors and other intermediaries to support growth and unlock value through creative capital solutions and operational partnership. Vista Credit Partners has completed more than 495 software and technology transactions since inception.

