Demandbase Recognized as One of Two Leaders in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announces it has once again been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms, in which a total of nine vendors were evaluated. Demandbase's positioning as a Leader was based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This recognition is in addition to being named a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for ABM earlier this year.

Gartner defines account-based marketing (ABM) platforms as software that enables B2B marketing and sales teams to run ABM programs at scale, including account selection, planning, engagement and reporting. Platforms enable the creation of target account lists by unifying first- and third-party data. In addition, platforms may engage audiences by activating channels such as display advertising, social advertising, email and sales engagement, using a mix of native capabilities and integrations.

"We're proud to be a Leader in the Gartner® ABM Magic Quadrant again this year," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer of Demandbase. "We believe this recognition reflects the hard work we've put into our product this past year, including innovations in ConnectedTV advertising, non-English intent, new integrations, continuous improvement of our Account Intelligence, release of Workspaces for enterprises, simplified dashboards, UI improvements, and more. We also believe this recognition mirrors the consistently impressive reviews we get from customers through Gartner Peer Insights™ and on G2. We're grateful to Gartner, our customers, and our entire team."

According to the Magic Quadrant™ report, the minimum must-have capabilities of ABM platforms include:

Account-level intent data (proprietary and/or licensed) to understand buyer interest and behavior.

Campaign orchestration and activation across multiple channels to drive engagement and progression in the buyer's journey.

Account measurement and analytics to quantify lift and performance across channels, campaigns and programs.

To learn more about why Demandbase is recognized as a Leader and get complimentary access to read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant™ report, please visit: https://www.demandbase.com/resources/report/2023-gartner-abm-magic-quadrant/.

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. We combine your sales and marketing data with our validated B2B data and AI to create Account Intelligence that informs every step of your buyer's journey.

