Demandbase Releases 2024 State of B2B Advertising Report: AI, ABM, and Personalization Lead Industry Evolution

Analysis Emphasizes the Growing Role of Automation, Cross-Channel Campaigns, and

Privacy-First Strategies in Shaping the Future of Account-Based GTM Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in account-based GTM for B2B enterprises, today announces the release of the 2024 State of B2B Advertising report. After surveying B2B industry professionals, Demandbase compiled the findings into an in-depth analysis of the modern landscape that provides clear takeaways and actionable recommendations. The report highlights that B2B advertising is increasingly driven by data, AI, and personalized, account-based strategies. To stay ahead, marketers must embrace automation, integrate cross-channel campaigns, and prioritize privacy-first approaches while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to evolving technologies and buyer expectations.

"I've seen the B2B advertising landscape change rapidly over the past few years and 2024 has been no exception," says Kelly Hopping, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "This year, new technologies, shifting customer behaviors, and economic pressures are changing how businesses connect with their audiences. What worked 2 years ago doesn't work anymore. This B2B advertising research reveals key trends shaping our industry, from the growth of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) to the impact of AI, automation, and privacy-first strategies. We hope the report helps B2B marketers understand the trends now to stay ahead in the future."

Here are some key takeaways from the State of B2B Advertising report:

Privacy-Forward Advertising Will Become the New Normal: With growing concerns around data privacy, B2B advertising is increasingly focused on privacy-compliant strategies that build trust while maintaining effective targeting. Privacy-forward approaches are set to redefine how B2B marketers reach and engage audiences.





Influencer Marketing is Now Critical for B2B Success: Once the domain of B2C, influencer marketing is proving essential in B2B, offering third-party credibility and authority. B2B brands leveraging industry influencers are better positioned to engage decision-makers and build trust with target accounts.





The Manual Ad Era is Over: Manual ad placements are becoming obsolete as programmatic advertising, powered by AI, streamlines efficiency, optimizes spend, and enhances targeting precision. Programmatic is now the baseline for serious B2B advertisers.





Cross-Channel Campaigns as the Key to Boosting ROI: Integrated campaigns across channels, particularly LinkedIn and Connected TV (CTV), are essential for amplifying engagement and conversions. Demandbase customers who ran CTV and display ads together saw substantial increases in clicks and conversions, highlighting cross-channel's value in maximizing ROI.

To learn more about how these trends are shaping the future of B2B advertising and download the full State of B2B Advertising report, please visit here .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises to identify and target the right customers, at the right time, with the right message. With a unified view of intent data, AI-powered insights, and prescriptive actions, go-to-market teams can seamlessly align and execute with confidence. Thousands of businesses depend on Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and technology stacks - all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you scale your GTM strategy, visit www.demandbase.com.

