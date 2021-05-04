Demandbase Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire InsideView and DemandMatrix, Launches The Demandbase Data Cloud and Sales Intelligence Cloud

These acquisitions significantly expand the Demandbase One B2B Go-To-Market Suite . Joining the Demandbase ABX Cloud and Advertising Cloud are the new Data Cloud and Sales Intelligence Cloud . Together, Demandbase One provides the data for a comprehensive understanding of accounts, the decisioning to engage the right accounts and people with the right message at the right time, and the delivery capabilities to take action across multiple channels.

"We're proud to join forces with these two great companies," said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. "Our vision is bold. We are transforming how B2B companies go to market, helping them deliver great experiences at every stage of the account journey. This requires great data — and we now have the premium B2B data and intelligence solutions to help companies identify, understand, and engage their customers and prospects. With this move, Demandbase moves from being 'just' a leader in account-based programs to being the definitive leader in B2B go-to-market."

Data is the foundation of any winning B2B go-to-market strategy. Software and predictive analytics are only as good as the data that powers them, and better data helps create better decisions and stronger go-to-market strategies. And yet quality data has been a challenge for companies, with insights fragmented across multiple vendors. It hasn't always been easy to integrate all these sources, and it's been near impossible to keep it up to date and maintained.

With these acquisitions, Demandbase now offers a complete "one-stop-shop" for quality data across the five key components required for B2B go-to-market:

Firmographics : Powered by InsideView, firmographic data includes information on more than 20 million accounts worldwide, including financials, employee counts, market segments, industries, location, news, and corporate hierarchy information.

: Powered by InsideView, firmographic data includes information on more than 20 million accounts worldwide, including financials, employee counts, market segments, industries, location, news, and corporate hierarchy information. Technographics : Powered by DemandMatrix, technographic data provides insight into a company's current tech stack, future technology needs, technology based skill set trends, cloud consumption revenue, and IT Spend. For many companies, this ends up being the number one factor in predictive models for fit.

: Powered by DemandMatrix, technographic data provides insight into a company's current tech stack, future technology needs, technology based skill set trends, cloud consumption revenue, and IT Spend. For many companies, this ends up being the number one factor in predictive models for fit. Intent : Intent data uncovers the topics that companies are actively consuming across the web. This is an indicator of an account's level of interest in a company or category, and trends can show when accounts are entering into an active buying cycle.

: Intent data uncovers the topics that companies are actively consuming across the web. This is an indicator of an account's level of interest in a company or category, and trends can show when accounts are entering into an active buying cycle. Account Identification : Account Identification delivers the ability to identify the account of any visitor on a webpage, which is usually anonymous. Deanonymizing the account is an essential capability to understand engagement, target and personalize account interactions, and measure the impact of account-based efforts.

: Account Identification delivers the ability to identify the account of any visitor on a webpage, which is usually anonymous. Deanonymizing the account is an essential capability to understand engagement, target and personalize account interactions, and measure the impact of account-based efforts. Contacts: Powered by InsideView, contact data provides insight on the people who work at the accounts, consisting of information such as name, function, job level, title, contact information (including phone), location, and social networks.

In addition, the Data Cloud also includes Data Integrity. Powered by InsideView, Data Integrity is a customer data management solution that continuously cleans, monitors, and unifies CRM data with the most reliable, up-to-date information.

"For the last 15 years, we've been focused on empowering our customers to experience rapid revenue growth through the power of data," said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView. "InsideView's leadership in sales intelligence made it clear to us years ago that stronger ties between sales and marketing lead to more revenue—and data is the key. By joining forces with Demandbase, we're combining our legacy and leadership in sales, and the industry's freshest, most reliable data, with leading marketing technology. Our customers will be able to do more with data across more B2B revenue channels from sales, to advertising, to account-based campaigns. We're taking the convergence of data and workflow to the next level."

"B2B data is complex and customers consistently ask us for help with their data stack," said Meetul Shah, CEO of DemandMatrix. "We started with further innovating technographic data to give customers valuable insights into their prospects and what other technologies they might buy. By now being part of the Demandbase Data Cloud, we'll be able to provide customers access throughout the B2B data stack to help them realize their revenue goals."

Milletti and Shah will continue to run the day-to-day operations of their businesses, and be members of the Demandbase executive team in general manager roles.

"These new offerings let us work even more flexibly with our customers," continued Rogol. "Customers can mix and match to focus on the areas most important for them, whether that's data embedded to their existing systems, or advertising, or sales intelligence, or a full account-based transformation. We are moving aggressively to deliver on this mission, and no company will move faster than us to achieve it."

To learn more, visit https://www.demandbase.com/insideview-demandmatrix .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is transforming the way B2B companies go-to-market. Demandbase One is the most complete suite of B2B go-to-market solutions, connecting the leading account-based experience, advertising, sales intelligence, and B2B data solutions so Marketing and Sales teams at the biggest and fastest-growing companies can collaborate faster, share intelligence, and experience explosive growth. For more information about Demandbase, visit: www.demandbase.com .

SOURCE Demandbase

Related Links

http://www.demandbase.com

